The Weekly Political Spin: From an overly-green St Patrick’s Day and a brazen ferries boss, to Shinnerbots and rare compliments

Peter Hebblethwaite, Chief Executive, P&O Ferries, answering questions in front of the Transport Committee and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee in the House of Commmons on the subject of P&O Ferries after the ferry giant handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices last week. Picture date: Thursday March 24, 2022. PA Photo

From an overly-green St Patrick’s Day and a brazen ferries’ boss, to Shinnerbots and rare compliments, Andrew Madden takes a closer look at some of the more unusual things in the Assembly and further afield this week.

MONDAY

Monday saw some interesting comments from former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster in her Express newspaper column, where she took aim at St Patrick's Day for being too... Green?

"During the couple of days when the Irish descend on Washington and other assorted cities the green beer is in full flow and in Chicago the very river is turned green," she said.

"It is a green fest and if you come from the unionist tradition believe me it’s a very uncomfortable situation. Americans are tone deaf to anybody that is Northern Irish or heaven forbid British during St Patrick’s day."

Meanwhile over in the Commons, MPs voted to condemn P&O Ferries mass sacking of almost 800 workers and urgently outlaw the practice of 'fire and rehire'. The Tory Government abstained, despite Boris Johnson later in the week stating he believes P&O broke the law of the redundancies (which they did, and would later admit to).

Elsewhere, it emerged that the overseas agency workers hired to replace the sacked P&O staff are being paid less than the minimum wage. And what size of pay packet does the P&O chief who presided over the sackings take home? Upwards of £300,000 grand. Good old fashioned capitalism.

Over in the Assembly, there was a lighter moment in the Chamber after Economy Minister Gordon Lyons delivered a scathing speech lambasting P&O's action. Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd complimented him for the strength of his statement in a rare exchange of pleasantries. Mr Lyons himself was somewhat lost for words at the reaction. "The member is throwing me off by being so complementary towards me," the Economy Minister admitted.

TUESDAY

Over at Westminster on Tuesday, Gordon Lyons criticised the Government's handling of funding programmes that are supposed to replace lost EU money for Northern Ireland when addressing the NI Affairs Committee.

Following Brexit - which the DUP championed - Northern Ireland lost on millions in EU funding. The UK Government pledged to fully replace this money, but this has not happened.

Mr Lyons said there has not been enough collaboration between the Government and Stormont on the issue of the funding.

"I have been disappointed with the level of engagement overall," he said. "We've repeatedly sought clarity on when funds will be available, how they will be administered, the way in which that would be done, the level of engagement that we will have with them, and that process has all been disappointing.

"I think the Government are doing themselves a disservice in this as well. I think it would help everybody if there was that greater collaboration and working together to make sure that we make the most of the resources that are available. I just don't feel that is the case right now."

Elsewhere, Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJI) published a scathing report into inadequate custody areas in some courthouses across NI.

Chief Inspector of CJI Jacqui Durkin said: "This inspection found while some courthouses provide suitable layouts, with sufficient cells of a reasonable size and were in a good state of repair, others suffered a range of problems experienced by detainees relating to temperature, lack of natural light or ventilation, a lack of running water, cramped conditions and insufficient space to have separate areas for booking-in detainees, storage, office space and staff facilities.

"They were built in an era when the standards of accommodation for holding people accused of criminal offences were very different, however, they are still in use today." Grim.

Over in Question Time for Justice Minister Naomi Long in the Assembly, she was asked about the huge prevalence of drug abuse in our prisons. A recent report found a third of inmates in Magilligan Prison developed a drug problem while locked up. This week, a prison officer appeared in court accused of attempting to smuggle drugs in Maghaberry Prison.

It turns out, Ms Long has been hoping for body scanners to be installed in our prisons to prevent drugs being smuggled in, but due to budget issues this will not happen any time soon.

Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey's Safe Access Zones Bill for women accessing healthcare was due to have its final stage debate on Tuesday, but the DUP and TUV blocked it via a procedural motion and instead the debate would have to happen later in the week. Ms Bailey said she was "scundered" by the move.

WEDNESDAY

In a meeting of the Economy Committee on Wednesday, there was a startling exchange between John French, the Utility Regulator, and John O'Dowd.

Mr O'Dowd asked if the regulator sets energy companies' profit margins and what those profit margins are, to which Mr French responded that profit margins for the supply companies are set at 2%, while the margin set for the two gas companies here and for Power NI is 2.2%.

"So the perverse out come is this, that the Ukraine war has been good for business," Mr O'Dowd said.

"At the end of the day, yes," replied Mr French.

Meanwhile, there was palpable anger over UK Government moves to make non-Irish EU citizens or non-British nationals obtain a visa to cross the Irish border before they can proceed. Sounds like a different way of hardening of the border to me, something the Tory Government pledged would never happen, but then again, they do have a habit of breaking promises.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna slammed the proposal. "Introducing visa requirements to cross the Irish border would really alter movement on our island, creating unreasonable bureaucracy for many and hurting tourism, for no good reason. Thanks to Margaret Ritchie’s successful Lords Amendment earlier this month the government had an open opportunity to drop this pointless and punishing change," she said.

“This is a terrible piece of legislation overall, with a horrible approach to refugee and asylum issues. This ESTA aspect captures their cavalier approach to relations with their neighbours and goes against the spirit of the Common Travel Area by putting limits on non-Irish and British people even if they are residents. It’s unthinkable that people who call this place home would be forced to apply for a visa to travel to work or for leisure."

THURSDAY

There were more than a few raised eyebrows when, in the south, it emerged Sinn Fein is seeking to introduce legislation to prevent social media accounts being used to anonymously defame, abuse and harass people. Ironic, given the wide prevalence of so-called 'Shinnerbots' popping up on social media to push the party line, or attack those in opposition.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood simply responded to the news with a tweet reading: "Lol."

Over in Westminster, P&O Ferries chief Peter Hebblethwaite faced a grilling from MPs over the firm's unceremonious sacking of almost 800 seafarers.

Mr Hebblethwaite, rather than appearing contrite, apologetic and empathetic to the plight of the workers, was nothing but brazen. He admitted and defended paying the replacement agency workers below the minimum wage and also admitting he willingly broke the law by not giving the workers any notice or consultation prior to shamelessly dumping them.

The P&O boss - who earns £325k a year - told MPs: "On the routes that are international routes, that are governed by ITF (International Transport Workers' Federation) standards, we are paying above ITF minimum wages."

Business committee member Andy McDonald said: "That's below the national minimum wage of this country. How do you reconcile that?"

Mr Hebblethwaite replied: "Where we are governed by national minimum wage, we will absolutely pay national minimum wage.

"This is an international seafaring model that is consistent with models throughout the globe and our competitors."

On the issue of law-breaking, Mr Hebblethwaite said a consultation on the new crewing model for P&O Ferries would have been "a sham" as "no union could accept it" due to the "fundamental nature of change".

"We didn't want to put anybody through that. We are compensating people in full and up-front for that decision," he said.

Questioned on whether he is worried he had been in breach of his legal obligations as a company director, the ferries boss said: "I completely throw our hands up, my hands up, that we did choose not to consult."

Thursday also marked the final day of the current Assembly mandate and the beginning of the Assembly election countdown. The scores on the doors: 744 days with an Executive and 1,094 without - at least we're moving slowly, to put it lightly, in the right direction.

FRIDAY

Friday saw the UK Department for Transport deny that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was not told by the boss of DP World – P&O Ferries parent company – that they were planning redundancies during a meeting in November. It came after Mr Hebblethwaite made the claim to MPs on Thursday.

Furthermore, Mr Shapps also claimed on Friday that he "didn't see" an email sent round Whitehall about P&O's plans the night before the mass sackings. Asked whether he had seen the message he was copied into, he said: "No, I didn't. Actually, all I knew is that they were going to make redundancies. They'd made redundancies previously during coronavirus properly." He told BBC Breakfast: "I was actually stood at the despatch box on Thursday as rumours started to come out and that video, now infamous video, was being played, and was told about it whilst I was standing at the despatch box itself." Asked who the email would have been sent to if not the Transport Secretary, he said: "Well, I think it was sent to a very small group of officials in order to record a conversation, the notes of a conversation that happened." Mr Shapps added: "Frankly, even if I had known the night before, which I didn't, they'd already broken the law by not providing 45 days' notice, by using the Cyprus flag to get around it."