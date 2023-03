The Weekly Political Spin: From climate change April fool's and 'winging it', to anti-Nato rants and the crisis-that-isn't-a-crisis

From climate change April fool's and 'winging it', to anti-Nato rants and the crisis-that-isn't-a-crisis, Andrew Madden takes a closer look at some of the more unusual things in the Assembly and further afield this week

Edwin Poots tabled an amendment to his Climate Bill which seeks to remove the agriculture sector from the overall net-zero target

Andrew Madden Sat 5 Mar 2022 at 13:54