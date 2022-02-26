The Weekly Political Spin: From Wilson's Freudian slip and disInvest NI, to delayed reports and DUP uniforms

From Wilson's Freudian slip and disInvest NI, to delayed reports and DUP uniforms, Andrew Madden takes a closer look at some of the more unusual things in the Assembly and further afield this week.

MONDAY

Monday saw sombre scenes in the Assembly following the untimely and sudden passing of Christopher Stalford. MLAs gathered in the Assembly to pay tribute to their colleague and, while the reminiscing about Mr Stalford was heart-wrenching, there was also a few moments of humour.

Sinn Fein's Deirdre Hargey said she first met Mr Stalford at Belfast City Council and "instantly thought he was older than me due to his mannerisms and his attire of his pinstriped suit, initially thinking this was the instructed uniform of all DUP councillors at that time".

Meanwhile, independent MLA Claire Sugden raised concerns over working households that are under increasing financial pressures, with rising costs of living coupled with ineligibility for most government assistance.

“Legal costs can become a significant burden for many working people. Above a certain income a person will be ineligible for Legal Aid, meaning that expensive legal costs will either have to be met solely by them, or possibly avoided," she says.

"This raises the startling prospect of those in this bracket being denied proper legal representation and, essentially, denied proper justice."

So, as has been seen before, those less well off could be left in a position where they can't afford to effectively prove their innocence in courts, while those big earners can fund strong legal representation that others cannot.

Monday also saw a victims' group hit out at Clonoe O'Rahilly's GAA club in Co Tyrone over the unveiling of a memorial to three former IRA men. Among those in attendance at the memorial to Peter Clancy, Hugh Gerard Coney and Brian Campbell was Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill. Once again, so much for the party of 'respect and equality'

TUESDAY

Over at Westminster, the DUP's Sammy Wilson had a bit of a Freudian slip in the Commons when speaking about the Ukraine/Russia crisis.

Commenting on the growing Russian threat, Mr Wilson said: “Russian aggression against Sinn Fein… Ukraine…”

A clip of the slip was shared on social media by Irish comedian Jake O’Kane. who joked: “Michelle O'Neill has tested positive for Covid for the second time in six months. Could Sammy Wilson be right, could it be dirty tricks from them damn Ruskies?”

Elsewhere, all was not well at Invest NI after it emerged they have stopped.... investing. The organisation said it was stopping funding for any applications for financial support in the absence of financial certainty after the DUP's collapse of the Executive and the failure to agree a budget.

In the Assembly, TUV leader Jim Allister raised questions over the status of Junior Ministers Declan Kearney and Gary Middleton, given there is no longer a First and deputy First Minister in place. "On a point of order, Mr Deputy Speaker. I raised points about accountability earlier, but I would like to raise one a little closer to home," Mr Allister said.

"We still seem to have junior Ministers in the Executive Office, and, yesterday, one Mr Kearney purported to represent the Executive Office at the Joint Committee with the EU. On whose authority did he do that, and to whom is he accountable? As an MLA, if I want to table a question about that, I cannot do so because there are no Executive Ministers in place in that Department.

"I am sure that the answer will not come today, but could the House be advised as to the position regarding accountability of those who still proclaim themselves to be junior Ministers?"

Deputy Speaker Patsy McGlone said he will raise matter with the Speaker's Office.

WEDNESDAY

Following the news of Invest NI's move to stop actually investing, there were strange scenes of Economy Minister Gordon Lyons in the United Arab Emirates on a trade mission.

The irony was not lost on Sinn Fein's Caoimhe Archibald, who said: “Entrepreneurs are missing out on funding because of the DUP's walkout and the loss of EU money as a result of Brexit both of which have prevented Invest NI allocating the necessary funding.

"We have a bizarre situation where the DUP Economy Minister continues to travel the world for conferences with investors, while at home Invest NI cannot fund people creating jobs and starting their own business."

During a anti-Protocol rally in Portadown on Wednesday evening, Jim Allister somehow made a comparison to the situation in Ukraine and the Brexit problem.

“The world is rightly outraged by the Russian aggression towards Ukraine, with the United Kingdom government front and centre of the condemnation. Sovereignty is the core issue - the right not to be ruled by a foreign power," he said. Kind of handing Irish nationalists their own rebuttal with a bow on it there, Jim.

Over in the Infrastructure Committee, the DUP's Jonathan Buckley expressed his shock following a presentation by departmental officials over the supply of drinking water and the treatment of waste water.

He said the committee was "alarmed to learn from officials that the department could not guarantee enough funding to see NI Water through to the January monitoring round without having to introduce supply restrictions, interruptions and possibly deterioration in drinking water".

THURSDAY

On Thursday, Stormont's ad-hoc Health and Justice Committee heard some stark figures from Ronnie Armour, the head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Mr Armour said Northern Ireland's prison system has around "495 individuals with a history of mental health issues, we have 831 approximate individuals with a history of substance misuse and 862 with a history of self harm”.

The Prison Services Julie Anderson said that 31% of the prison population has a history of mental health problems.

The Committee also heard from members of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), whose job it is to check that "everything is fair and equitable within the prison service itself".

Committee member Rachel Woods expressed her concern that there is no training for IMB members.

The IMB's Patsy McGonagle said, "You go through an interview process and you're appointed, basically" and "you partner somebody in a prison and that's the way is training is done."

He explained that his colleague, John Denver, has put together a training module, but it is the IMB's training model and the Department of Justice has had no input.

"It could be a disaster. I don't want too much praise in case it goes horribly wrong," Mr Denver admitted.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein's Declan McAleer asked questions regarding a critical EU report on Irish Sea border checks, which was released to the Assembly on January 28 and found the checks were "not fit for purpose". The problem is, that report was passed to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on October 4 last year, so why the delay in sharing it with the Assembly?

FRIDAY

As Russian forces moved into Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Russia's Minster for Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, made a strange justification for Russia's invasion.

Mr Lavrov claimed that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said Russian speakers in the country should be allowed to “go away from Ukraine”.

"In Ireland, if you forbid the English language, what are you going to do?" he during a press conference. That is quite a take.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney posted on Twitter in response: "Don’t bring Ireland into an argument trying to justify an unjustifiable war. Ireland/U.K. are an example of how two countries, with a difficult past, found a way to shape and sustain a peace process, guaranteeing an absence of violence."