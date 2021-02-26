There is a phrase beloved of unionists: what we have, we hold... but what if what we have is not enough?

No amount of barricades and rallies will deliver change for Northern Ireland. To do so will require vision and a common purpose

No change: unionists will have to expect that checks at the likes of Larne harbour will continue

In a few weeks' time, I will turn 60 and, in my time, I've played a small part in the history of this place. When I was old enough, I joined the security forces, serving Queen and country. When given the opportunity, I sought elected office and, over several terms, served my local community.