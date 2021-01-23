There is light in all this darkness if we are brave enough to see it, be it

If only we are brave enough to see it

If only we are brave enough to be it.

The words of that "young, skinny, black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother who had a dream about being President and ended up reading a poem for the one". Amanda Gorman. What energy. What poise. After her big moment, she spoke to James Corden about how words are how she does her magic.

Ms Gorman's poem, at the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, had me in tears at one moment, cheering like I was at a soccer game at another and feeling the call of God by the end.

The coronavirus days are not going away. They seem to be getting worse. Watching the news at six can be harrowing. There is a lot of isolation and fear. We are locked down now until at least March 5 - almost a year since went into the first lockdown.

It is dark. Way more people have died in the UK than in the Second World War. Think of the sacrifices people made to win that war. We need to show similar resilience and commitment. Your country needs you.

Yet many are flouting the restrictions and playing loose with the lives of their families, neighbours, community - even themselves.

I have become more and more convinced that those who are ignoring this war on the virus should be made as socially reprehensible as drink-drivers.

We have a choice: to be the light, or the dark. I had a hand in writing the theme song for this year's 4 Corners Festival that begins on January 31 (4cornersfestival.com).

The song and the festival are all about breathing hope. I feel a little insecure quoting it in the same article that I write about Amanda Gorman, but the chorus goes:

Will we be the dark

Will we be the death

Will we be the kiss

Will we be the breath

Though we don't use the word "light" in the lyric, you can see the stark challenge. We are hoping that the 4 Corners Festival is a light and breath of hope across our city during the first week of February.

On a daily basis, we, as a society, have a choice to be the dark or to be the light in our neighbourhoods, cities and townlands.

The light is actually most powerful when it shines in the deepest darkness. Oh, how we have seen that light shining in the exhausting compassion of our NHS, as well as the staff in schools, those who have served at food banks and so many others who have made the shadows more bearable in this strange year.

What I loved about the last few lines of Amanda's Gorman's poem The Hill We Climb was how she took two lines from Jesus and blended them.

Jesus declares: "I am the light of the world" - if we are brave enough to see it. He also looks at his followers and tells them: "You are the light of the world" - if we are brave enough to be it.

That is where, in Amanda Gorman's poem, I heard the call of God. She held the charisma and unction of the preacher and I heard those words as an encouragement in the darkness of what we are struggling through:

There is always light

If only we are brave enough to see it

If only we are brave enough to be it.

God, give me the courage...

Steve Stockman is minister of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, Belfast

Apt Bible readings

Some Scripture suggestions for the week ahead:

Monday: John 1:1-5

Tuesday: John 8:12

Wednesday: Matthew 5:13-16

Thursday: Philippians 2:12-18

Friday: 1 John 1:5-9