The Northern Ireland economy has been rocked by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but with case numbers now lower and with the vaccine programme continuing to be rolled out, there is some hope that the economic recovery will soon be able to take hold.

The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 have been a challenging time for the Northern Ireland economy. Economic output fell in the final quarter of last year due mainly to the restrictions needed to limit the spread of coronavirus, with tougher rules introduced from October, culminating in the lockdown that started on Boxing Day and remained in place throughout the first quarter of 2021.