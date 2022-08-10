Time is running out if we are to turn the tide on fossil fuels

BBC series highlights how oil and gas firms put profit before people

Big Oil v the World launched on BBC iPlayer last month, a three-part series which exposes how the fossil fuel industry has blocked action to tackle climate change for more than four decades.

It goes into great detail about how the actions of the oil and gas companies have caused the environmental emergency, documenting how Exxon even suppressed research from climate scientists when they sounded alarm bells about climate change in the 1970s. Exxon was the largest oil company in the world during this period.

The timing of the release of Big Oil v the World feels highly relevant. Many viewers were watching this in the middle of a scorching heatwave, when temperatures were rocketing and London was literally on fire. It was hard to ignore the reality of climate breakdown.

Hitting our screens during a year when energy prices and profits are at an all-time high, the series also reminded us of the role that oil and gas companies have played in generating the cost-of-living crisis.

As the documentary reveals, these energy companies wilfully led us into this environmental mess.

Yet they have been announcing billion-dollar profits, while ordinary people are having to make the choice between heating and eating.

The documentary does not shy away from the question of profits, which is a key theme underpinning the series. As early as 1980, oil and gas companies faced a critical choice between 30 years of profits or saving the planet. They unequivocally chose profits.

This emphasis on choice is important, reminding us that there is nothing inevitable about the situation that we are in.

The option to tax the profits of oil and gas companies is one which remains available to Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Questions of profits have hovered on the sidelines of leadership debates — the elephant in the room — but we cannot forget that it is a political choice not to capture profits from energy companies.

The profits of energy producers, which have increased as much as 500% in the case of British gas, are by all accounts a windfall.

By re-directing some of these profits, the government could help people who cannot afford to pay their energy bills. Again, there is nothing inevitable about the cost-of-living crisis or climate inaction. These are political choices.

To return to the documentary, it is the fear of losing profits which led the fossil fuel companies to cover up warnings from climate scientists in the first place. As a result, companies poured huge amounts of money into lobbying, PR campaigns and propagating misinformation about the climate crisis.

However, for all the discussion around profits and market shares, the real cost has been measured by loss of human and planetary life.

It is for this reason that one of the PR people, involved in a “campaign of denial” to discredit climate scientists, admits in the series that he regrets his involvement. He says: “I was clearly on the wrong side of history.”

Former US presidential candidate Al Gore, also interviewed in the series, speaks frankly about how oil and gas companies stalled and blocked climate change legislation plans. He describes their actions as “the moral equivalent to a war crime”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres echoed this language only last week, when he spoke out about the role of energy companies in the cost-of-living crisis. Guterres called the record profits of oil and gas companies “immoral”, criticising their “grotesque greed”.

It is the lengths and extremes to which the fossil fuel industry went, in their efforts to hide the impact of fossil fuel emissions, which merits the use of this kind of language.

As the series unfolds, each episode reveals the shifting strategies employed by the fossil fuel industry over a 40-year period: from outright denying climate change to sowing seeds of doubt about climate change as an “unproven theory”.

As the documentary highlights, these discourses of denial and doubt, deliberately disseminated by oil and gas companies, have led to where we are today: in a landscape of greenwash and climate delay.

In its critique, the documentary suggests that climate delay has become the new form of climate denial.

In some ways, climate delay is a much more insidious form of climate denial because it is harder to identify and counteract.

Climate delay simply slows down climate action, hindering the transition to renewables, while muddying the credibility and validity of green commitments.

Climate delay can also serve as a tool which distracts, misinforms, and redirects responsibility away from the same companies that are clearly responsible for this crisis.

Finally, climate delay confuses our perception of time, constructing an illusionary timeline around targets that are simply not compatible with a liveable future. Besides, people aren’t interested in the promise of a ‘liveable future’, they want a liveable present.

Although climate change currently sits higher in public consciousness than it did 40 years ago, time is a luxury we cannot afford.

As the events of this year have already shown, we simply cannot wait any longer to turn the tide on fossil fuels.

Adopting policies to ensure a just renewable energy transition is undoubtedly the biggest challenge that our political leaders face, but as the BBC series suggests, it is also the greatest test of our universal values.

When will we value the world instead of Big Oil? When will we put people before profits?