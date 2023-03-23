Tired-looking Johnson’s boasting isn’t enough to distract his interrogators

Facing tough questions from the Privileges Committee, the ex-PM still finds time to brag about the Covid vaccine rollout

It really wouldn’t be an episode of the ‘Boris Johnson Show’ if the star and central character kicked off with an expression of regret, contrition or even sympathy for all those who followed the rules, made sacrifices and endured hardships while Johnson himself presided over a culture of serial rule-breaking and contempt for the public who weren’t invited to “bring their own booze”.