To end the presenteeism blight, employers must start trusting workers with their time

A few years ago, I found myself working as a caretaker editor on a monthly magazine while the editor proper went on sabbatical. It was one of the first times I’d ever really been The Gaffer. Before he departed, the editor warned me about the week in which the magazine went to press. “Don’t be surprised if you’re here until 11pm on that week,” he said. “It can get a bit hairy for a couple of days each month.”