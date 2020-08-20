Toeing the party line... why there's no chance of meeting of minds over Northern Ireland's 100th birthday

You do not expect Sinn Fein to be over the moon about the centenary, but why is Boris Johnson so lukewarm, asks Alex Kane

Of all the events mentioned within the Decade of Centenaries programme announced in 2012 ("the programme encompasses the different traditions on the island of Ireland and aims to enhance understanding of and respect for events of importance among the population as a whole ... to offer fresh insights and constructive dialogue and to foster deeper mutual understanding among people from the different traditions"), commemorating Northern Ireland's centenary - the shaping of the United Kingdom as we now know it - was always going to be the most difficult.