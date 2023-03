The challenge is to persuade non-voters that change is possible, writes Tom Kelly

First New Dawn: First Minister Ian Paisley and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness smiles after being sworn in as ministers of the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2007. Credit: Paul Faith

Ulster stands at the crossroads.” Ever since Terence O’Neill, the-then prime minister of Northern Ireland, first uttered those words in 1968, every year here has felt as if it had at least the potential to be a defining one for the future of this place.