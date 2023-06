Former BBC newsreader Donna Traynor leaves the Office of the Industrial Tribunals, Killymeal House, Belfast, after a discrimination case brought by Ms Traynor against the BBC and its Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth was resolved (Liam McBurney/PA)

More used to setting the news agenda during his time as editor of Good Morning Ulster and then BBC NI Head of News, Adam Smyth found himself at the centre of the headlines this week.