Triumphalism of Rangers' fans singing Billy Boys on Belfast's Shankill Road reminds me of why it has always been a dispiriting business being a Northerner
Joe Brolly
BBC Northern Ireland’s newsreader Jo Scott introduced the jubilant tidings on Newsline last Sunday night with the words: “Well, supporters of Glasgow Rangers came out onto the Shankill Road in Belfast tonight to mark their team winning the league title in Scotland. Rangers became the Scottish premier league champions for the first time in 10 years after Celtic drew with Dundee United today. (Big smile) Here’s Stephen Watson.”