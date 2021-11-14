| 12.8°C Belfast

Troubles victims deserve justice, not just roadside memorials

Máiría Cahill

The bullet-riddled minibus in south Armagh where 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by IRA terrorists in the Kingsmill massacre in January 1976 Expand

‘There was love in her heart, innocence on her mind, truth on her lips.” The poignant inscription on a roadside memorial for a 12-year-old child at the scene of her tragic killing in south Armagh. Two bullets in her back on her way to church, Majella O’Hare didn’t stand a chance when her life was taken by a British Army soldier in 1976.

I stood beside this stone on the Ballymoyer road in Whitecross last Sunday. As I walked towards it, brown leaves crunching under my feet, candles and yellow and white flowers placed on the grey granite caught my eye. Tucked in the corner, a petition for visitors to sign, a picture of the smiling child at the top. A shiver travelled my spine at this image of innocence — little Majella was one year older than my daughter is now. It is impossible to fathom the devastation caused by having a child so needlessly taken from you, or the frustration her family must feel that, 45 years later, they are still campaigning for an independent investigation.

South Armagh on a sunny afternoon is bewitching. Beech and ash trees line the road, dark green on one side, a carpet of rust and gold leaves spilling on to grey tarmac like confetti on the other. Beyond that, a copse of pointed conifers framing undulating hills patchworked with farmland — strikingly beautiful when bathed in autumnal light.

