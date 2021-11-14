‘There was love in her heart, innocence on her mind, truth on her lips.” The poignant inscription on a roadside memorial for a 12-year-old child at the scene of her tragic killing in south Armagh. Two bullets in her back on her way to church, Majella O’Hare didn’t stand a chance when her life was taken by a British Army soldier in 1976.

I stood beside this stone on the Ballymoyer road in Whitecross last Sunday. As I walked towards it, brown leaves crunching under my feet, candles and yellow and white flowers placed on the grey granite caught my eye. Tucked in the corner, a petition for visitors to sign, a picture of the smiling child at the top. A shiver travelled my spine at this image of innocence — little Majella was one year older than my daughter is now. It is impossible to fathom the devastation caused by having a child so needlessly taken from you, or the frustration her family must feel that, 45 years later, they are still campaigning for an independent investigation.

South Armagh on a sunny afternoon is bewitching. Beech and ash trees line the road, dark green on one side, a carpet of rust and gold leaves spilling on to grey tarmac like confetti on the other. Beyond that, a copse of pointed conifers framing undulating hills patchworked with farmland — strikingly beautiful when bathed in autumnal light.

Roadside memorials to the slain set amid this picture postcard imagery belie the terror that stalked this area during the conflict, earning it the nickname “bandit country”. It is hard to reconcile that moniker with today’s scenic south Armagh.

A few hundred metres away, where the road curves, another small memorial sits. Gilded gold lettering on a black plaque reads: “In remembrance of David John (Johnny) Bell, murdered by the IRA whilst returning from his civilian work.” A potted fir tree sits off to the side, a mark of someone’s grief, someone’s love. A plasterer, the 57-year-old off-duty UDR lance corporal was travelling home when his car was fired on from nearby woodland. His brother later found it, and Johnny, dead in a ditch. He had been shot five times.

There are no road markings, no street lights — easy to imagine how gunmen could shoot in the shadows, and leave undetected under cover of darkness in a remote area such as this. The memorial has been vandalised in the past: for some in Northern Ireland being dead is not enough, the victims are not allowed to rest in peace either.

Around the corner, three circular portraits of young men adorn a grey marble wall, which borders the house in which they were killed. The black-and-white vignettes portray youthful faces frozen in time. “In loving memory of the Reavey brothers who were murdered in their home here at Greyhilla, Whitecross on 4th January 1976”, the inscription reads. On that night, a Sunday, brothers John (24), Brian (22) and Anthony (17) were watching television when UVF gunmen entered and raked the house with gunfire. John, hit with 42 bullets, and Brian, were killed instantly. Anthony ran to a bedroom, where he was shot. He later crawled 200 metres to a neighbour’s to raise the alarm. He died 26 days later.

The night after the Reavey killings, a minibus of factory workers was travelling past the house where the brothers were shot, making its way from Whitecross to Bessbrook. At Kingsmill, a red light in the darkness waved it down. Thinking it was an army checkpoint, the driver reached for his identification, but the men were ordered on to the road, and told to put their hands on top of the bus. “Who is the Catholic?” they were asked. Two Protestant men on either side of their Catholic colleague, fearing that he was about to be harmed, put their hands over his in protective fashion, to signal to him that they would not give him up to the 12 gunmen surrounding them. If there was ever an illustration of humanity in the face of horror, it is this.

Alan Black, the sole survivor of Kingsmill, told Miriam O’Callaghan in 2018. “The noise of the gunfire was deafening... I was hit multiple times...there were screams of pain. They were moaning and groaning. My 19-year-old apprentice fell across my legs... he was calling for his mummy... they blew his face away... he was such a lovely lad.”

The Kingsmill memorial has individual plaques to each of the 10 Protestant workmen slain due to sectarianism, ranging in age from Robert Chambers (19) to James McWhirter (58). Part of the inscription on the memorial to the 10 men reads: “This atrocity was carried out by local Irish republican terrorists. These men were defenceless victims... we will remember them.”

All of these victims’ families, neighbours from different backgrounds, have a commonality: shamefully none of them has received truth or justice. And, if the British Government achieves its aim of a statute of limitations, none of them ever will. It is an outrage how the families, like many others, have travelled four decades on their journey to seek it. Brandon Lewis, chief proposer of this disgusting amnesty — for that is what it effectively is — has the luxury of sleeping peacefully in his bed when all is said and done. The victims never made it home to theirs.

Imagine the outcry in England if the British prime minister issued a statute of limitations there for unsolved crimes? Just last month, Kenneth Wells (63) was jailed in Salisbury for raping a 71-year-old woman in 1980 after DNA snared him. A detective chief inspector of Wiltshire police said after sentencing: “No unsolved serious case is ever completely closed.” In Northern Ireland this is not the case for the majority; the so-called “Troubles” dead and their families have been treated as second-class victims. Here, consideration for political sensitivities, public interest immunity and “on-the-run” side deals for perpetrators all trump trials and natural justice.

South Armagh enjoys relative peace these days. There are no checkpoints at border roads. Watch towers have been removed from the mountains and policing is on a normalised path. Even the “Sniper at work” signs have been decommissioned.

Yet, for the victims’ families, as Michael O’Hare, Majella’s brother, explained to me last week, her death is “like yesterday to us all”.

These families deserve to be treated with a modicum of dignity. The British government should, as a lasting memorial to victims, make every effort to deliver truth and justice.

Margaret Thatcher famously said: “crime is crime is crime”. The current crop of Tories could not have moved further away from her thinking. Shamefully, this means for those families in south Armagh their journey is far from over.