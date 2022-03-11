‘Ukraine needs generosity of Northern Irish people now more than ever’

Kevin McCaughan, Senior Institutional Programme Funding Officer at the British Red Cross in Northern Ireland, on how we can help

More than the population of Northern Ireland on the move and looking for safety.

Over 2.3 million people have fled to escape the conflict in Ukraine. That’s more than the population of Northern Ireland on the move and looking for safety after leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones.

As the conflict continues, there is no doubt that the people affected are at the forefront of our hearts and minds. But I am heartened by that fact that it is often during the most challenging and frightening times that we see the best of humanity.

Red Cross teams have been supporting people in Ukraine for many years. Over the past fortnight, this response has been scaled up to deliver aid and supplies both within Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. Around 6,000 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers are working around the clock in Ukraine, and thousands more in every border country.

The British Red Cross is working with other leading charities to deliver aid gathered by the Disasters Emergencies Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. People are leaving everything behind to flee the fighting, and we know that working in partnership will enable us to raise more funds, and this, in turn, will support thousands more individuals, families and children. This is why the DEC exists.

The people of Northern Ireland have given more than £2.2 million to support this, while the UK as a whole has raised over £150 million in the appeal’s first week. This funds humanitarian aid for those fleeing and equips our brave and tireless volunteers to do this vital work.

The money raised is critical to our ability to continue to provide first aid, distribute food packages and hygiene parcels, restore water points, and help evacuate civilians. We know that demand for these essentials is increasing, and it is vital these lines of supply remain open if we are to help both those on the move and the millions who remain in Ukraine.

Food security, health support and water sanitation and hygiene have been identified as the most urgent needs. The fighting has caused severe water shortages, while the health infrastructure has been, and continues to be, weakened by the conflict.

Temperatures are dropping and winter kits, including warm clothes, blankets and shoes for families are also needed. Add to that the requirements for trauma care and psychosocial support services, and it is clear the current levels of humanitarian assistance can only be scratching the surface of the crisis.

People in Northern Ireland have the power to make a real difference. Just £20 donated to the DEC appeal could provide emergency food for one person for a month, while £50 could provide blankets for ten people.

Any contribution large or small will go a long way to supporting people in desperate need. As the conflict continues, we ask those who are able to donate, to give what they can to support this effort.

You can donate to the DEC appeal today at dec.org.uk or by calling 0370 60 60 900