Unethical political discourse is a real and present danger to democracy

We must learn new ways to disagree agreeably so we can encourage the island’s under-represented groups into politics, write Dawn Purvis and Ciarán Quinn

During the Troubles, political representatives and their families faced regular threats, abuse and direct personal attacks. Tragically, several political representatives on the island were murdered in this brutal and sectarian time.

These actions were a threat to the rule of law and attempted to undermine the very basis of democracy itself.

Twenty-five years on from the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, we may have reached a period of relative peace, but we also face a real and present danger — the threat posed to democracy from an often negative political discourse.

In Britain, the brutal murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess remind us yet again that democracy comes at a high price. The recently reported abusive experiences of women representatives in Leinster House are of serious concern and they target an already underrepresented group in parliamentary democracy.

A healthy democracy is characterised by institutions that are representative of the communities and people they serve. Underrepresentation of groups limits the range of ideas and perspectives that are vital for balanced and democratic decision-making. Persistent extremes of ‘attack and defend’ politics and personally-targeted vitriol online and offline damage the willingness of under-represented groups, including women, young people and minority ethnic groups, to engage in politics. Learning new ways to ‘disagree agreeably’ in the public sphere can play a part in addressing this.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation and the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation are working together to promote a more ethical political discourse. This has involved consultations with current and former politicians on the island and meetings with regulatory and other groups including, most recently, the London/Yorkshire-based Jo Cox Foundation and the Association of Irish Local Government.

During our work, we have heard accounts of misogyny, sectarianism, personal threats and verbal and physical abuse that are deeply concerning.

We were told of instances where, for their self-protection, some politicians do not hold constituency surgeries; are concerned about the risk created by the public availability of their home addresses; and where politicians’ families experience fear and threat. In Britain, there have been instances where some politicians even wear stab vests.

We believe there is an urgent need for an all-island conversation about how we can promote a more respectful and ethical political discourse. The framework for such a conversation could focus on these seven questions:

(i) How can we strengthen empathy, and foster a greater capacity to ‘listen to understand’ as core tenets of political and public discourse?

(i) How can a human rights approach to political discourse, where the dignity and respect of the human person and where a ‘truth culture’ is central, be cultivated and upheld across the island?

(ii) What is the role of political parties in promoting ethical political discourse amongst their representatives and members, and holding them accountable to it?

(iii) Are legislation, codes of conduct and ethical standards in the Assembly and Oireachtas and at local government level, sufficiently robust to provide for respectful political debate, and to investigate conduct that falls short of the required standards?

(iv) Is there a notional ‘duty of care’ by political parties and political institutions to elected representatives and their families when they experience threat, abuse, intimidation and hostility? If so, what does that involve/look like?

(v) What can we learn from other jurisdictions on how politicians can conduct their public duties with safety and dignity and without threat and fear for themselves and their families?

(vi) How can the wider governance of civil discourse, mass media and social media be engaged to demonstrate their support in monitoring and taking action for respectful and ethical discourse as a key element of free societies?

As John Hume said in his Nobel Peace Prize address: ‘Difference is an accident of birth, and it should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. The answer to difference is to respect it.’

If we permit a socially divisive political culture to continue to develop, we anticipate a further loss of public confidence, a belittling of politics and political institutions, and a gradual erosion of representative democracy.

Twenty-five years after the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, there is an urgent need to renew our commitment to ‘partnership, equality and mutual respect as the basis of our relationships’ across the islands of Ireland and Great Britain. Taking the necessary steps for ethical and civil dialogue in politics is central to continuously nurturing those relationships.

In a nutshell, ‘let’s debate, not hate’.

Dawn Purvis is vice-chair of the John and Pat Hume Foundation. Ciarán Quinn is chair of the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation.