Unionism at crossroads during final countdown to UK leaving EU

Four weeks from leaving the EU and five months from Northern Ireland's centenary, unionism is yet again at a crossroads. Which direction it takes will decide whether there is even a Union to celebrate, writes Alex Kane

To paraphrase Shakespeare, "When political sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions." A few weeks away from the UK's formal departure from the EU (and there's still no certainty about whether there'll be a deal) and five months from May 3 (May 3, 1921 was when Northern Ireland came into existence), unionism is confronted with a battalion of sorrows and challenges, all of which it must address and resolve if unionism - and Northern Ireland itself - is to survive. Here are some of the main ones.