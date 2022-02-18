Unionism has to stop believing it can get to a new place by staying in an old place

Ulster says no is not the way forward and only by embracing others can the Union be safeguarded

Is political unionism a finished product or a work in progress? If it’s a finished product what did it end up creating and if it’s a work in progress what does it aspire to create? Objections to the NI Protocol provide unionism with a meaning that it is used to: the politics of rejection and resistance. And the inability of unionism to provide a compelling and inclusive political alternative to the enduring picture of loss and decay continues to provide solace only for those who value protesting against something.