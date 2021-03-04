Unionism needs a united front to bring UK and EU back to negotiating table
LCC's letter has hint of a threat, but there appears willingness to amend protocol, not dump it, writes Alex Kane
Alex Kane
It is understandable that a letter to the Prime Minister from a group representing three loyalist paramilitary organisations (which security assessments suggest are still recruiting and involved in criminality) might raise concerns: particularly when the purpose of the letter was to inform the British government that those organisations were withdrawing their support for the Belfast Agreement.