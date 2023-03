Disunity among pro-Union parties could hand top post to SF​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

One thing is clear: unionism cannot retain the First Minister role if, as last week’s LucidTalk poll suggested, there is a tight, three-way split between the DUP (13%), TUV (14%) and UUP (16%). The best it could hope for on those figures would be the deputy role and Jim Allister has already made it clear that no unionist should accept the position.