Unionists need to help build inclusive society to maintain Northern Ireland’s place as part of UK

Professor Graham Spencer and Rev Chris Hudson reflect on changes unionists must make to prevent Northern Ireland losing its place within the United Kingdom.

For those who value the continuation of Northern Ireland and it relationship part with the UK there is an urgent need to transform it into something else: an inclusive society.

And to recognise that by maintaining reactive, dismissive responses to change will ensure the very thing that unionists fear which is a Northern Ireland increasingly defined by its relationship to the Republic rather than the rest of the UK.

What is also apparent is that by not taking a pro-active approach to change one is much more likely to become a victim rather than a benefactor of it. For unionism, what might such a pro-active approach look like?

To develop and expand the appeal of the Union there is a need to use language and concepts that reach all rather than some. From the outside, it seems that one of the most divisive words in Northern Ireland is ‘community’ which categorises and separates people. Why is the word ‘society’ so rarely used when it is so badly needed?

The issue of national identity is surely best addressed not by continuing to rely on the inevitable fallback position of stoking fears over what might be lost, but demonstrating what can be gained and this requires a new attitude towards change itself.

Change that, in this case, builds an inclusive Northern Ireland: a Northern Ireland that addresses social exclusion, promotes diversity and encourages citizenship; a Northern Ireland that does not stand still but embraces experimentation and creativity; a Northern Ireland that understands the irreconcilability of national identity positions but renders those differences less and less relevant when seen in relation to a much bigger and more embracive context; and a Northern Ireland that conceives of the past through a better future.

The notion of an inclusive society requires some definition, even if its power is perhaps more emotional than literal.

Members of Unionists against NI Protocol during a white line protest outside City Hall in Belfast.

The values of such a society can be found in the NHS constitution, or in Lord Nolan’s seven principles of public life, or in the history and tradition of the BBC, or in the diversity of the Premier League, or, even more broadly, in the aspirations of the UN charter.

The inclusive society is a progressive way of thinking and this means that, for unionism, the static analysis must give way to a dynamic one. Unionism must create appeal by not just talking about what Northern Ireland is but what it can be.

Avoiding talk about reconciliation or equality merely because such language moves onto the terrain of republicanism is a fear that must be overcome, since the inclusive society requires dealing with not rejecting difference. And this ‘dealing with difference’ needs a wider frame of reference.

Simply put, all positions and arguments about Northern Ireland should be pulled towards one simple question: how do or can those positions and arguments help develop and serve an inclusive Northern Ireland?

For political opponents of unionism this is a major problem since the last thing they want is an inclusive Northern Ireland and that is precisely why, at a political level, unionism should make such a strong case for it.

Any criticism or cynicism should be met by another simple response: we hear your concerns, but what ideas or suggestions do you have about how those concerns can be addressed to better serve an inclusive society?

A controversial bonfire which built next to a peace wall between the Loyalist Tigers Bay and the Nationalist New Lodge area of Belfast in July (Liam McBurney/PA)

One should also understand that this response can be turned another way which is that if you want a united Ireland the best way to achieve that is to create an inclusive society in Northern Ireland to begin with, knowing full well that an inclusive Northern Ireland destroys the argument for Irish unity.

The inclusive society argument is a win-win for unionism if presented with integrity and it should define a much-needed strategy for change.

However, this will demand effort and application. There will always be objections and fears from those in unionism and loyalism that will see the inclusive society as pandering to republicanism and diluting Britishness; who believe it too vague, too limp and a product of do-gooders rather than a serious political project.

This is a false claim because the opposite is the case.

A strong and constant articulation about the importance of inclusiveness is likely to draw the twenty per cent who do not see themselves as unionists but resist a united Ireland closer to supporting the Union. Furthermore, unionism should not just believe that reaching that twenty per cent is enough.

It should aspire to turn that demographic into forty per cent.

This is eminently achievable. The inclusive society has to be a society that most people would find it hard to object to. It should be based on narratives that converge to support a new sense of collective good. And this requires a new moral focus that stresses opportunities and responsibilities for ‘all’ instead of ‘us’ and ‘them’.

Or, to put it another way, erodes the predictable reaction of ‘if it’s good for them’ it ‘must be bad for ‘us’ and vice versa. This moral focus should be a constant, unending conversation that is malleable rather than fixed.

Movement rather that resisting movement is the only way forward. The historical problem for unionism of reducing issues into yes or no situations hinders imagination and confidence. It creates rigidity rather than flexibility and prevents progress rather than helps it. Some emotional distance is needed to move fears about national identity into a new space of possibilities that enables reality to be seen in different ways.

Part of the problem here is unionism’s tendency to think about issues in terms of position rather than process.

The idea that the Good Friday Agreement had ‘copper-fastened the Union’ is one such example, for it envisaged the Agreement as closing the door on the national question while for opponents the same Agreement opened that door (‘a stepping stone’) heralding a moment of possibility. For them, the Agreement was less a matter of detail and more a matter of opportunity.

So, while one side saw change as being halted the other saw it as being accelerated.

The dynamic analysis that took this moment as an impetus for change holds appeal precisely because it envisages a better future. To put it another way, it has within it hope.

For unionism no better future has been forthcoming and so hope is absent. Who would be interested in engaging with such a worldview? Where is the appeal or the intrigue? Is there any surprise why so many, certainly in England, turn off when unionism or Northern Ireland comes onto the television screen.

The national question should be contained not by Border polls (the yes or no) but through the aspirations of young people and the motivating power of narratives that show the personal benefits of inclusiveness.

This will not just keep the Union secure, it will strengthen it. It is hard to make a compelling case for what one already has: Union. So a compelling case has to be made for what is needed but absent – an inclusive Northern Ireland.

For many in England, Northern Ireland is another land and not imagined as part of a geographical and political relationship. A new Northern Ireland that reflects and attracts the interests of other parts of the Union is vital.

So, to serve unionism and the Union better there is a need for greater engagement with others in that Union, to discuss mutual and diverging history, consider similar and alternative notions of Britishness and to embrace different interpretations of problems and solutions.

As part of this new phase unionism would be well advised to examine what the Union means beyond Northern Ireland and to expand its understanding of what inclusiveness means though those conversations.

To conclude, two things seem reasonably clear. First inclusiveness must be relentlessly strived for in Northern Ireland to secure and strengthen the Union.

And second this shift should be seen as an integral interaction with the Union as a whole. The inclusive society and the values it embodies are therefore essential for unionism from within and without. To not recognise and strive for this will probably lead to the demise of the Union and collapse the raison d’etre of unionism itself.

Unionism must therefore evolve and develop to both preserve itself and the Union simultaneously and the justification for this should be based on a very simple premise: a secure Union is an inclusive Union.

Graham Spencer is Professor of Social and Political Conflict at the University of Portsmouth and Rev Chris Hudson is Minister at All Souls’ Church, Belfast.