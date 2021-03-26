Unionists not the only group unity supporters may struggle to satisfy

The project will the approval of southern voters, but that conversation has yet to begin, says Alex Kane

'It is clear, though, that the Irish political establishment is preparing for a poll which is now, to all intents and purposes, inevitable.'

Monday night's RTE debate - A United Ireland: What Would It Mean? - hosted by Claire Byrne was an important, if not quite substantive, event. A sort of "just putting it out there" discussion. The real debate won't begin until a border poll is called and that won't happen until both governments are ready to set a date.