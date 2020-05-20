Until a Covid-19 vaccine is found, older people like me are effectively living in an open prison

Relaxing the lockdown will make no difference to the elderly as long as the coronavirus rages on, writes Don Anderson

As I listen to and read advice about how to deal with the risks during this pandemic, it is becoming clear that not everything is clear. As Boris wishes, I am staying alert - alert to the fact that advice, regulations within the four UK nations and Ireland are different. Interpretation of scientific advice differs at government level; it is also differing at a personal level.