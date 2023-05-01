Voters changing parties for council elections may not be new, but it gives some cause for concern

The ‘I will change’ score was highest for the SDLP at 18%

Just like 12 months ago, election posters are appearing on streets across Northern Ireland, and parties are gearing up for another poll.

This time, though, it is to elect the 462 members of our 11 local councils.

The council election is also creeping into our Spring 2023 NI ‘Tracker’ poll. Our main poll question was ‘How would you vote in a NI Assembly election’, but understandably it is hard to focus people away from the upcoming local government election on May 18.

We are sometimes asked why we don’t run specific polling for the council election.

The answer is simple - our systems are set up to model Assembly and Westminster elections, which have most of the main political parties running in all areas and constituencies, and hence you can get an accurate view of the NI-wide vote share.

This isn’t the case with local government elections because there are many more local, smaller parties and independents running in specific areas.

Also, it’s a normal pattern in a local election for some to vote for the local councillor they may know personally, when perhaps they would vote for one of the bigger name parties in an Assembly or Westminster election.

This latter ‘local’ trend is hard for NI-wide polls to measure.

Perhaps this is why Alliance have dropped 2%, and the Green party have gone up 1% to 3% in our latest poll.

This follows a usual pattern – our pre-election poll for the 2022 Assembly election forecast the Alliance party vote-share to within 0.1%, as our systems noted that a number of people who vote Green at local government elections switch to Alliance at Assembly and Westminster elections.

The council election could also be why we have seen a jump in the ‘Independents/Others’ by 2% in this poll – up to 3%. Independents/Others includes parties like the PUP, IRSP and independents in general, who usually only achieve electoral success in local government elections.

However, we did research whether respondents intended to vote in the local government election, and whether they would change from their Assembly voting choice.

The ‘I will change’ scores were highest for the SDLP at 18%, the UUP at 14%, with the TUV at 13%.

This figure for the TUV is to be expected as they are only running candidates in a minority of council areas – but these ‘I will change’ figures for the SDLP and UUP should be of concern to those parties as they are running a much larger slate of candidates.

Another key question in the poll was the about the ‘Windsor Framework’, and it showed that nearly four in five (79%) of DUP voters, and nearly all TUV voters (unsurprisingly) say the Windsor Framework - and getting rid of it - is the priority over Stormont.

This unionist anti—NI Protocol/Windsor Framework block has remained solid since this issue arose, and we started polling on it.

The ‘outlier’ within the unionist camp are the UUP voters with over four in five (81%) saying the DUP should get back to Stormont. Interestingly, the UUP are up 1% to 11% in this poll (they scored 11.6% in last year’s Assembly election), showing perhaps that there are a small, but increasing number of unionist voters who would like the DUP to get back to Stormont, and negotiate about the Windsor Framework from there. However, this is only a minor trend at this stage.

Yet it would be expected that a chunk of the 79% of DUP voters who currently say getting rid of the Windsor Framework is the priority will swing behind Jeffrey Donaldson if he decides his party should go back to Stormont.

There is always a loyal support base in any political party who will follow and support the party line, but the key question for Donaldson and the DUP leadership is how large this ‘loyal to the party’ group is within the DUP voter base?

This brings to mind the French politician who, noticing his supporters marching outside, said “There go my supporters, I must find out where they’re marching to, so I can lead them!”

We’ll see in the next few months whether it is the politicians leading their grassroots supporters, or the other way around.

Bill White is Managing Director of Belfast polling and market research company LucidTalk. You can follow LucidTalk on Twitter