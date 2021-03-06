We all need those Here Comes the Sun moments

It happened this week. It happens, usually one day in March, every year. Janice and I are out for a walk with the dog and I notice it. The sky is blue and even more intriguing, the sun feels warm! It is the first glimpse of spring.

Every time it happens it brings a smile to my face and immediately George Harrison's voice is in my ear... "Here Comes The Sun... little darling..." That Beatles' song is for me the ultimate celebration of sunshine.

George Harrison's guitar seems vibrant with goodness and words and melody are full of hope

George Harrison wrote Here Comes the Sun at a time in rock history when things were far from sunny. Just two years after they sang All You Need Is Love, the Beatles were breaking up. It was while Harrison was escaping the managerial backbiting that he found himself in Eric Clapton's garden, and with the sun shining he found some hopefulness. "It's been a long cold lonely winter but here comes the sun".

Winter is often a symbol of discontent and we have been living through a metaphorical winter have we not? Summer is where we would rather be. We all need songs of hope. We all need hope. I needed it this week. I have been a little under the weather this past month. The sun, the warmth, the song…

Singing Here Comes The Sun this March has more resonance than ever. There is a hope in the air that is even more than about flowers in spring. We are all looking at our world opening up again. The death statistics are falling, the pressure on our hospitals is easing, that vital R number is falling and we are all getting our vaccines. Hope is springing indeed.

Hope is a major word in the Christian faith. God bringing hope from the very first chapters in Genesis when all seemed to have been broken and irredeemable there is a hint of better days down the down the road.

The Old Testament is a long story of a hoped for Messiah who will bring hope to the entire world. Taking up with Jesus connects us to a long heritage and finds me part of God's story full of liberation, redemption and purpose. Faith in Jesus is not just some 'pie in the sky when we die' hope, but a belief in a divine presence that brings strength, grace and wisdom to change what is into what could be. As American activist Jim Wallis describes it, hope is believing in spite of the evidence, and watching the evidence change.

We all need the Here Comes The Sun moments. We all need hope. Perhaps one of the many benefits of the Coronavirus Year has been that many of us were stripped of all our arrogance and had to lean back on God. In our western world we can easily put our confidence in our wealth, our comforts, our medical knowledge and human intelligence.

Coronavirus threw us off our feet, left us struggling to orientate ourselves in this once in a lifetime experience. For many of us we found ourselves falling back into the arms of a loving God. It was good to find an anchor. It was good to find the truth of Emmanuel that word for Jesus that means "God with us". That became our hope.

As we enter this more hopeful moment, as we begin to move out of the isolation, claustrophobia and home pressures and back to a more open Covid-19 free life maybe we need to commit to actually learn what we have learned and not just leave the lesson behind. The vaccine is not the saviour of the world.

Scientific research is not our most robust hope. Jesus is our hope.

Rev Steve Stockman is minister of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, Belfast

Apt Bible readings

Some Scripture suggestions for the week ahead:

Monday Genesis 3: 14-15

Tuesday: Isaiah 40: 27-31

Wednesday: 1 Peter 1:3-6

Thursday: 2 Corinthians 4: 16-18

Friday: Ephesians 3:20-21