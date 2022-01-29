We all want to give the right answers to our doctor… it’s like being back in school

There’s something about being in a doctor’s office, answering questions about your lifestyle and trying desperately to get the answers right, that brings out the school pupil in all of us. We walk in fully competent, perhaps even confident, adults. But then we sit before the weight and wonder of medical knowledge as if we’re back in Mrs Trolan’s history class, trying to give off I’m-a-good-child-really vibes, and working out how to pass the test.