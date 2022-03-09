We are not beat in climate change battle but we must act now

Making changes can offset damage that’s being done to Earth

Floods, like these seen in Co Fermanagh, could become more common if we don't act now

The latest IPCC report makes for heavy reading. The report was released last week, but with public attention understandably focused on the acute geopolitical crisis in Ukraine, this IPCC report received less media attention than normal.

Given the highly technical nature of IPCC reports, they often do not reach mainstream audiences. This is a huge problem because these reports reveal important information about the climate and nature crises. It is therefore vital that the findings contained in the IPCC reports are communicated to the public in digestible and readable ways.

To begin, it is important to understand what ‘IPCC’ refers to. IPCC stands for ‘Intergovernmental panel on climate change’, and this panel was first established by the United Nations in 1988.

The panel is composed of a group of climate scientists who assess published research on the state of climate breakdown, subsequently outlining actions we should take.

Before Cop26 took place in Glasgow last November, readers may recall the installation of the first part of the IPCC report. The latest part of report is devoted to examining ‘Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability’.

One could therefore consider this report as a projection. A projection of what would the world look like if we continued to operate in ‘code red’, as UN Secretary General formerly put it.

It was worth noting the tremendous effort and expertise underpinning this report. 270 scientists reviewed over 34,000 research publications, assessing 127 risks that we currently face. The following question therefore arises: what did they find?

In accordance with previous IPCC reports, we are once again reminded that if humanity breaches 1.5 degrees of warming, we will no longer be able to adapt to harmful impacts of climate change. This is very frightening.

The report also emphasises how the poorest countries are hit the hardest by climate change, revealing a profound moral injustice in global systems.

Africa is responsible for just 3% global greenhouse gas emissions, but feels severe climate impacts, including droughts, storms and floods which impact food security and urban development.

However, in contrast to previous reports, this report highlights how climate impacts have become increasingly widespread.

Scientists cite that 3.3 to 3.6 billion people currently live in contexts highly vulnerable to climate change.

Indeed, the unpredictable weather patterns and storms that we have recently witnessed reveal how the UK is already experiencing what other countries have experienced for years. Clearly, climate change affects all of us.

For Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, the fundamental message of this report is one which also echoes the words of Charles Darwin: ‘Adapt or Die’.

Adaptation certainly seems like a more attractive alternative to death, but what does it really mean to ‘adapt’ to climate change?

Adaptation means changing our lifestyles and infrastructure to cope with the changing climate. It refers to how we produce our food, how we build our cities, and crucially, how we invest our money.

In contrast to previous reports, this IPCC report makes much stronger reference to the economic case for investing in adaptation. The report highlights how investing in climate resilience and development makes sense for the economy, as well as our health and that of the planet.

The message is clear: the economic impact of inaction far outweighs the economic implications of action. The cost of inaction is expensive. The cost of keeping to 1.5 degrees of warming will be far lower than the cost of loss and damage.

With a return of investment ratio of 4:1, Patrick Verkooijen explains how investing in climate adaptation is not charity. It is what he calls ‘smart economics’.

There are therefore compelling market reasons to address the climate crisis.

The strong economic argument which shone through in this report may be considered a narrow approach to some. However, in many ways, this argument may represent the next step in the adaptation agenda. Every 10% of carbon increase makes adaptation more difficult, and is therefore vital that we act at scale and with speed. The economic support of multinationals, finance ministers and corporations will help accelerate this.

However, we would be entirely misguided to believe that the climate as we know it today will be the climate that we know tomorrow. Indeed, the report refuses to let us ignore the terrifying question: how far can we adapt to the climate emergency?

Depending on levels of temperature increase, by 2040 we will still face many of the 127 risks outlined in the report. These risks could also be much higher.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the last IPCC report as ‘code red for humanity’. He calls this one ‘an atlas of human suffering’.

The report therefore acts as a sombre warning.

Even if we take near-term actions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees within this decade, we will only reduce some of the projected loss and damage.

We will not eliminate them. Scientists behind the report observe this fact with a high degree of confidence. This is a sombre warning that should wake us all up.

Understandably, many are panicking — especially young people. After all, a ‘2040 world’ is our world.

However, we should remember that there is nothing inevitable about this ‘code red’ situation we are in. In fact, none of the findings in this report are inevitable. They are a direct result of human activity and political choices.

Things may be bad, but they don’t have to be.

Let’s hope that this creates the political moment of realisation we so desperately need.