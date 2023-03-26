We are on a Biden to nothing with lizard leaders

Shirked questions and vacant gazes make for little action from politicians

Last year, my wife and I had occasion to look after a wee bearded dragon named Marvin for a couple of weeks. Don’t be alarmed, everyone survived unscathed — although when I heard there was a dragon coming to stay, I thought maybe some distant aunt had been invited.

I was reluctant; I’m not a big animal guy. I can’t read animal behaviour and so they freak me out and then I freak them out and then one of us usually ends up biting the other. I’m joking — but only about the biting. The rest of this is true.

Dogs read my panic. Then they panic. Then I panic, and around we go.

But as it was, Marvin and I immediately got on great. I liked watching him hunt for locusts in his tank; he liked listening to me talking about Sting’s album The Last Ship. Or, if he didn’t, he was well-mannered enough to keep his complaints to himself.

When Marvin neared the end of his little stay with us, I won’t lie, I was genuinely upset to see him go. I’d come in to see him every morning and I’d say, “Hey, Marv,” and he would paw the glass and generally make a bit of a fuss of me — and anyone who knows me knows I love that.

Marvin, if you’re reading this, we miss you and we hope you’re keeping well. We have tickets to see Sting later this year and there’s one here for you if you fancy it.

You could say I became a bit of a lizard person.

Speaking of lizard people, I saw a video from a couple of years ago as it was doing big business again on Twitter this week. It features US President Joe Biden being confronted by a US Air Force veteran. It was sort of staggering and made me think: “If this was Biden a couple of years ago, what’s he like now?”

Joe Biden being confronted by the veteran

The veteran approaches the decrepit old bran flake at some PR event and introduces himself as a veteran. There’s an awkward silence in which Biden should probably say, ‘Thanks for your service,’ but he doesn’t say anything. Instead, he stares through the veteran in much the same way that Marvin would stare through me when I told him we had no more locusts.

Biden continues to stare blankly, with the sort of smile that suggests he might, like Marvin, benefit from a little moisture sprayed on him in warm conditions. The veteran asks Biden a legitimate question: why should someone who voted for the prosecution of the devastatingly damaging wars in Iraq and Afghanistan now be allowed to be president of the US?

Biden says nothing. After laughing at his political ineptitude and social inertia the first time, it is actually sort of harrowing on a second watch.

The veteran exclaims that he has lost multiple friends and colleagues and claims that they were sent into these countries and given orders which included the harming of civilians and destruction of cities.

Biden says nothing.

One of Biden’s aides says that Biden’s son is a veteran. The veteran in this video then says that Biden’s son was there for a year and that he, the veteran, isn’t there to go after Biden’s son.

Biden springs into life, like someone just walked in and said, “Hey, Marv.”

When the veteran says he isn’t attacking Biden’s son, old Joe says, “You better not be. You better not.”

Marvin the bearded dragon

Again, he stares through the man before him, with the gaze of someone who should be wondering when the next little pot of apple sauce is being served, not someone who should have access to the world’s greatest military power.

It’s scary and sort of mind-numbing then when the veteran restates his question and crispy Joe is ushered away like he’s forgotten to make his bed back at the retirement home.

There was a time when an appearance like this would be very damaging for a politician, but we are now living in a time when stuff like this happens daily, especially among the British, American and Irish establishments, and yet nothing happens. When was the last time a politician really answered a difficult but legitimate question in a situation like this?

I can’t remember. But I can’t forget the image of BoJo hiding in a fridge to get away from such a question.

I used to laugh at the notion that they could be lizard people, but having gotten to know a lizard, I can say that there are certain similarities.

If you ask a lizard a difficult question, they mostly don’t answer, much like a politician. If you dangle something consumable in front of a lizard, they get quite excited, much like a politician. If you raise your voice to lizard, they hide under the first rock they see, much like a politician.

Marvin the bearded dragon

I’ll take the blame for comic panel show

Last December, I got in touch with some of my comedy chums and we put on a panel show reviewing the year, 2022. It was a geg.

That show was Never Mind The Mock Blame. The panel show you never knew you needed. The whole point is to have a raucous, rude, unbridled panel game that lets people see their favourite comedians in a different way.

We had no name for it and when I was asked what we were calling the event, I literally said ‘Call it something like Never Mind The Mock Blame so people know it’s a panel show.’

Now, due to demand, we are running an even bigger one in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on June 10. It is going to be special and it’s already sold out! If you missed your tickets, all I can say is ah gee! That’s a Nineties phrase I’m trying to revive.

It is hosted by Aaron Butler and features Shane Todd, Paddy McDonnell, Micky Bartlett, William Thompson, Dave Elliott, and me, Ciaran Bartlett.

Team captain William Thompson says: "Team captains normally take their role seriously, seeing it as something requiring the utmost professionalism and sportsmanship.

“Not me, I just try to annoy Paddy McDonnell as much as I can.”

The show basically entails two teams of three comedians ripping shreds off each other while vaguely competing to answer questions about everything that’s happened in 2023 so far.

William’s opposite number is rival Team Captain comedian Paddy McDonnell. McDonnell admits he had no idea what he was in for last time.

“I wasn’t sure how this would go, but after the first few questions, I knew we were onto a winner and I absolutely loved it.”

As comedians, we like to milk everything, so we filmed the first show and put it on our Patreon accounts. The video has gone public and is available on Youtube, and via socials. Keep an eye out for the next one too!