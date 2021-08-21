We had the Super Cup, so why can’t we have big crowds in the Irish League?

Local football bottom of the pecking order again, frustrated supporters tell Ralph Hewitt as they grapple with confusion ahead of the new season

The new Irish League season is less than a week away, but many fans are still unsure whether they can attend fixtures.

Danske Bank Premiership clubs have accepted the season will get under way on Friday night with restricted crowds, but incoming Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) CEO Gerard Lawlor has called for full capacities to be allowed.

This comes after 13,000 supporters were permitted to watch the Uefa Super Cup clash at Windsor Park.

There were also huge crowds at Feile an Phobail in west Belfast and Tom Jones’ and Kodaline’s Custom House Square gigs in recent weeks.

Capacity crowds are also permitted to attend fixtures in England and Scotland.

The NIFL said yesterday the total number of supporters permitted to attend matches would be determined by each club’s risk assessment.

The Executive has said that “social distancing measures are strongly advised but not a requirement”.

However, that does not give clubs the green light to open their doors to everyone.

Councils responsible for safety certificates are still enforcing social distancing, preventing clubs from operating at full capacity.

Mr Lawlor, who is also chairman of Cliftonville, said there was no justification for reduced crowds at Irish League games when 13,000 fans had travelled from England and Spain to watch Chelsea play Villarreal in the Super Cup.

Coleraine fan Dougie Wilson has been following the club for over 40 years but doesn’t know if he can attend the Bannsiders’ away match at Larne’s Inver Park on Friday night.

He described the predicament of Irish League fans as totally “unfair”.

“You would have thought it would have been sorted by now, especially with Gerard Lawlor talking about it,” he said.

“He has seen the crowds that were at the Super Cup final in Belfast. For most of last season, we were going through temperature checks and we did well.

“The crowds are back in England... unless it’s something to do with the rates here, but I just find it unfair.

“It’s as if we’re bottom of the pecking order to try and get our house in order.”

Oran Kearney’s side played Glentoran in a friendly at the Oval last weekend, and Dougie said Coleraine fans were allowed to attend with social distancing measures in place.

However, that does not mean away fans can travel to grounds when the league season gets under way.

“I would just like to think they will have some accommodation for away supporters that maybe just wouldn’t require vaccination details,” said Dougie.

Ballymena fan and chairman of the Spirit of 89 Supporters’ Club David McCaig said the situation was far from ideal.

He doesn’t know if he should book a coach to take club members to the Braidmen’s clash at Warrenpoint on Saturday.

He has been forced to tell club members he doesn’t know if a bus will be travelling down, but he does have a coach on standby just in case.

“It’s leaving it far too late,” said David.

“I listened to Gerard Lawlor, and he’s right about 13,000 fans getting for the Super Cup, so why can we not?

“The biggest attendances at Irish League games are 2,000, maybe 1,500 next weekend.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just a whole mess at the minute.

“They need to come out and make a decision.”

Secretary of Glenavon Triangle Supporters’ Club Claire Hall described it as “organised chaos”, especially as other leagues around the UK have welcomed back full capacity crowds.

“We have had no guidelines [regarding capacities],” she explained.

“It seems that the Irish League has been forgotten about almost, and that’s what other people I’ve been talking to have been saying as well.

“Bus companies could have been relying on income coming in for the new season starting and they’re uncertain about what’s happening too. It’s affecting their businesses as well.”

Glentoran supporter Girvan Wiltshire, who has been a member of the Glens’ Stormont Supporters’ Club for more than 30 years, said club grounds were rarely filled to capacity for league fixtures.

“Even Glentoran against Linfield at Windsor or the Oval, there’s plenty of room. In the mid-ulster or Coleraine and Ballymena derbies, there’s always room. There’s not even 1,000 people at a lot of games,” he added.

Mr Wiltshire said it was as if the Irish League had been forgotten, and that he hoped the Irish FA and NIFL were “banging the door” of the Executive to allow capacity crowds.

“It’s easy to criticise the governing bodies, but I would like to think that they’re really banging the drum and telling them that we’re not dealing with masses of people. We’re taking about crowds of several hundred,” he explained.

Larne FC’s supporter liaison officer Richard Todd felt lessons had not been learned after confusion reigned in last October’s fixture between Coleraine and Ballymena.

Caral Ni Chuilin, then interim Communities Minister, released a statement hours before kick-off indicating that spectators would not be permitted.

The lateness of the ruling was greeted with dismay by football chiefs and supporters.

“We’re looking leadership from certain bodies and it’s certainly not forthcoming,” said Richard.

“Lessons haven’t been learned. We find ourselves in a similar situation a year later. It’s very frustrating.

“I think the NIFL and the clubs have done all they can, but unfortunately we still find ourselves in the same situation.

“It’s even more frustrating with the Super Cup and fans allowed in England. We find ourselves locked out.”