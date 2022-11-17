We must continue to stand with Ukraine in bitter war

The people need our help now more than ever as they stand strong against Russia

On Sunday, Armistice Day, I joined with hundreds of others to pay my respects at the War Memorial off the Montgomery Road. Although our National day of remembrance crystallised after the Great War, I’m always struck that when joining with the Cregagh Wandsworth branch of the Royal British Legion, many of the attendees served in conflict themselves, some are still serving but for them all, sacrifice isn’t an abstract concept. When they Remember, they do so personally and poignantly.