We must embrace a circular economy to build for the future… It will help the environment and create more sustainable world

We take materials from the Earth, make products from them, and eventually throw them away as waste

Tomorrow, public and private sector will gather in Derry Playhouse for the first ever Circular Economy Conference to take place in Northern Ireland. This conference, hosted by Northern Ireland Resource Network, will open important conversation on how Northern Ireland can transition to a circular economy, and what business opportunities this will bring to the island.

Although many UK businesses and networks are already modelled on a circular economy, this term has yet to become a buzz word. Many people remain unfamiliar with what the circular economy means and how it works.

Way forward: outdoor clothing brand Patagonia

In short, the circular economy provides an alternative to our current linear economy. In our current economy, we operate on principles of ‘take, make and throw away’. We take materials from the Earth, make products from them, and eventually throw them away as waste. This ‘take, make and throw away’ attitude sits at the heart of environmental and social problems, and is responsible for much of the damage and degradation caused to our planet.

By contrast, the circular economy involves maximising the lifetime of products and materials. Unlike a linear economy, the circular economy aims to keep resources within circulation for as long as possible. If a product reaches its end of life, the materials are extracted, regenerated and used again — rather than discarded.

The circular economy has been described as ‘transformative’ because it is an economic model which tackles global issues like waste, pollution and biodiversity loss. The circular economy also cuts greenhouse gas emissions because, by eliminating waste and pollution, we also reduce the emissions associated with the production of wasted materials.

However, beyond the environmental and social impact of a circular economy, this model also transforms society’s relationship with production and consumption. A circular economy transforms passive consumers into active citizens. In a circular economy, citizens are both empowered and equipped to re-imagine and re-purpose goods and materials. We co-design, innovate and transform together.

Some people claim a circular economy is idealistic or unrealistic. However, this claim is refuted by the fact that many businesses already operate on circular models — with huge success. A well-cited example of circularity in action is the outdoor clothing brand Patagonia. Patagonia products are designed to be durable, reusable and repairable — often made from recycled materials. Patagonia also engage consumers in initiatives which promote circularity: encouraging them to bring in damaged Patagonia clothes for repair, offering a trade-in option and upcycling their old clothes to make new ones.

Patagonia is only one example of the countless enterprises already bringing more circularity to their operations and supply chains. It is important to highlight these real-life examples to dispel myths that a circular economy will hurt your bottom line. We have seen how the market rewards companies with an edge in circular business practices. We therefore need to interrogate the false assumption that profitability and sustainability are mutually exclusive.

Admittedly, a linear economy thrived in the past. However, this low-cost, high-profit model does not price the enormous amounts of waste it generates, as well as the pollution and carbon emissions. A linear economy offers high profits for manufacturers around the world and cheap prices for consumers in developed nations. However, one of the major reasons that costs remain low is because supply chains are built on cheap labour, poor working conditions and human rights exploitation. This type of economy not only has no place in a greener and more sustainable world, but is also completely ignores social responsibility. It is therefore deeply unethical.

Derry is one of the first regions in UK and Ireland to adopt a Circular Economy framework — showing us how Northern Ireland could be a true leader in relation to the circular economy. Globally, we are also at a key transition point in this area with an ambitious target for the global economy to become 17 % circular by 2030. There is therefore huge possibility for development, expansion and experimentation in the circular economy.

However, shifting from an economy based on linearity to one of circularity will certainly present its challenges. To achieve success in our transition to a low-carbon, circular economy, we will need to create a dialogue between key voices from industry, policy and communities. We will need businesses to embed the circular economy in decisions about how to design and sell their products and services. We will need governments to put policies, infrastructure and legislation in place. We will also need investors to mobilise the flow of capital towards circular economy solutions.

Tomorrow’s conference provides an apt opportunity to hear from Northern Irish voices who are already increasing resource efficiency and moving towards a circular economy. Beyond creating dialogue, the conference will also create a space for collective vision, radical innovation and strategic-thinking.

The beauty of the circular economy lies in its unparalleled potential to address the environmental crisis while simultaneously focusing us on related social issues, as well as the future of the economy. This is the kind of multi-disciplinary, intersectional approach that we must adopt if we are to accomplish ambitious targets of net zero by 2050.

To have any chance of a greener, more sustainable world, the circular economy needs to become an essential part of climate policies and plans in Northern Ireland.