We must heed apostle’s advice and guide others through virus journey

We must set an example and keep to wearing masks and following the rules

We humans are naturally inclined to being imitators. I remember, as a 12-year-old during the 1974 World Cup, practising over and over again the Johan Cruyff turn. I think that, nearly 50 years on, I can still do it. Cruyff did it, so I had to.

This summer, I somehow got to play my daughter The Wurzels' 1976 hit I Am A Cider Drinker. She was aghast and I was surprised how terrible it is, considering how many of us bought it.

Fashion. If I had a pound for every time Janice said, "But everybody is wearing this kind of dress this year". And I replied, "That doesn't matter, it still looks awful."

Imitators. How we use that penchant for imitating one another needs carefully considered as the world walks its way through the bumpy terrain of a pandemic.

What we do, knowing that there will be imitators, is a matter of life and death. This is why I would wear a face mask in shops even if it was proven that they didn't work.

I am only going back into shops and I hate them. My glasses steam up. I can't hear, or be heard. But they are a reminder that there is a danger all around us and we need to act carefully and compassionately.

The example that we imprint in the behavioural habits of the generation is vital. The worst thing to imitate is that this health crisis is over and that we can get back to some old, sentimental view of what normal was back in February. Our behaviour needs to vigilant, so that vigilance will be imitated.

The apostle Paul, writing to the Church in Philippi, was on about this. He was urging the people of God to be examples. He was inspiring them to shine like stars in the sky.

Stars in the sky, in those days, would have been how travellers guided themselves. Paul is suggesting that we become guides to help others travel. It sounds good advice in this strange coronavirus journey.

The example that Paul wanted them to follow was Jesus, who, Paul reminds them, gave Himself up for the world. The humility for Jesus to do that is the foundation of a radical kind of behaviour. Most people seem to be seeking their own entitlement - even during a crisis that could kill their neighbours.

Paul uses a phrase that he has used in other letters: "Rather, in humility, value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests, but each of you to the interests of the others."

This is what Jesus did. Put others above Himself. Gave Himself for the world. We imitate Him. We put others above ourselves, keeping social distancing rules, wearing masks in shops and doing nothing that might threaten a return to the spike in cases back in April.

We, hopefully, become leaders in the world that others might imitate. This will make Jesus's followers shine.

What is certain is that whatever way the imitation wind blows over these next weeks is going to determine whether we beat this virus, or this virus claims more lives, puts pressure on the health system and locks us all down.

Let us be good examples.

Rev Steve Stockman is minister of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, Belfast

Apt Bible readings

Some Scripture suggestions for the week ahead:

Monday: Philippians 2:12-18

Tuesday: Philippians 2:5-11

Wednesday: Philippians 2:1-4

Thursday: Matthew 5:13-16

Friday: Numbers 6:24-26