We must learn lessons from the pandemic and have a reset in our lives

Christmas will be very different this year due to the pandemic

There is a word that has appeared this past week or so in connection with Boris Johnson's Government. It is the word "reset".

The talk of resetting is about finding a new focus, casting away ideas that have been tried and tested and have been found wanting.

However, this column is not the place to discuss what kind of reset the Government needs, but the theme of faith in the time of coronavirus does make the word "reset" interesting.

It is a particularly hopeful word, because it suggests the discarding of the familiar and the embracing of innovation, or, perhaps, a return to ways that were tried and tested and rejected in the past, but are now seen to have been not so bad after all.

Resetting suggests the proverbial blank sheet of paper and speaks of making a new start.

There are religious parallels to this idea. Immediately coming to mind, of course, is the concept of repentance, which is not only about being sorry for past wrongs, but is also about opening up the possibility for new life, the bad having been left behind for the good, damaged relationships having been set right again.

Repentance is, in short, a reset.

However, the idea of getting back to the way things were before Covid-19 struck should cause one to stop and think about what things we really should want to return to and what things we really should leave behind.

For one thing, we have certainly learnt the importance of being with one another and, while caution has rightly been urged in relation to the easing of restrictions over Christmas, we should never again take the simple joys of companionship for granted, or neglect to give time to friends and family.

Churchgoing is about meeting God in a sacred place and in a sacred way.

It is also about meeting fellow believers.

Going to church is a basic right and for that reason there has been some controversy over the closing of places of worship as part of Covid measures.

Yet, with rights come responsibilities.

While there is nothing wrong with questioning Government decisions, or making representations about why regulations should be re-thought, it is the clear responsibility of every congregation to follow Government public health advice as it stands with the utmost care.

Tomorrow, Advent Sunday, is the beginning of the Church's year and so today is a day for Christian people to engage in some resetting of their spiritual lives.

Although the Advent weeks leading up to Christmas have become more or less part of Christmas itself in the popular mind, Advent is intended as a time of inward preparation for the welcome that will be given to the infant Christ.

It is about putting ourselves in proper spiritual shape so that our welcome of the Christ child is not surface-only, but really goes deep into our souls.

Advent is, therefore, a time for a reset.

There are always things to be left behind.

There is always need for repentance.

Despite the countless personal tragedies and the enormous economic problems Covid-19 has brought, the post-coronavirus world can be made better than it was before the pandemic through the accepting of hard-learnt lessons.

There is always room for a reset.

Canon Ian Ellis is a former editor of The Church of Ireland Gazette