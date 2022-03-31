We must not burden young people with ancestor worship… Give them freedom to understand past and shape their future
Archbishop John McDowell
You can be fairly certain that something significant is going on in the world when the German language comes up with a new word to describe what is happening. Although the immediate occasion for coining the word Zeitenwende (historical turning point) was the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it nevertheless sums up the hinge moment that many places around the world are stepping into.