We need to find ways to fly without shame on journey to more sustainable travel… thinking about short-haul trips is a good place to start

I am currently writing this week’s column sat on a train crossing through Germany. This is the 10th train that I have taken during the last few days. I have several more trains to catch before I reach my destination: Prague, Czech Republic.

This week, I am attending the Youth Environmental Education Conference in Prague. This international congress brings together young people who are addressing environmental challenges and integrating them into education pathways. By the end of next week, I will be better placed to share more about what Northern Ireland can learn from the other 22 countries attending.

I am yet to arrive in Prague but my journey has already raised interesting questions about sustainable living, and critically: the future of transport.

I want to begin by stating that I am not flight-free. I have friends who have taken flight-free pledges — something I deeply admire. Conversations about how it affected their relationships and carbon footprint sparked my curiosity about flight-free travel. I decided to give it a go, and to travel from Belfast to Prague by train.

Throughout my journey, I have been thinking about how time and money intensive rail travel can be. For example, my ferry and train tickets were much more expensive than the average plane ticket and I took three days off work to travel.

Although I stayed with friends en route, many people would also have to pay for accommodation. If you were a parent or had caring responsibilities, the lengthy nature of this type of travel could be difficult.

Rail travel is also challenging in a Northern Irish context. It is much easier for someone living in Europe to travel by train than it is for someone living on the island of Ireland.

When Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill, questions were raised on the future of aviation. Planes remained idle on runways, airline passenger numbers reduced by 70% and we began to question former flying habits. As it becomes safer to travel again, these same questions linger on. Will we travel with the frequency we once did? How will we justify ‘business travel’? What will a cleaner, greener transport system look like?

Aviation has always bore a reputation as one of the most environmentally harmful sectors. Projected growth rates put commercial aviation on a path to become one of the biggest greenhouse gas emitters. Aviation must change to be compatible with a 1.5-degree world.

Socially, we also witness a lot of outrage about flying. Outrage about others flying. This outrage has led to a new phenomenon called ‘flight-shaming’. This means ‘shaming people who frequently take flights’, and can often make people feel guilty when they choose to fly.

It feels redundant to list reasons why travel is important. Travel allows us to experience other parts of the world and share cultures. Planes are also a way to connect people with family living in other countries. We therefore need to crack sustainable aviation and find ways to decarbonise. We need to find ways of being able to fly without shame.

Since the first flight in 1903, innovation and disruption have been critical to the aviation industry. Arguably, during the last 50 years of ‘flight-addiction’, we have lost some of this innovative spirit.

Many working in the sustainable aviation industry are confident about a responsible future for transport. Hydrogen-electric models and hydrogen combustions show us how airplanes can operate more efficiently. Sustainable aviation fuel is also replacing conventional jet fuel, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

However, despite the depth of skill and knowledge driving these innovations, new technologies also present challenges. For example, sustainable aviation fuel must be produced without impinging on other issues, such as food security. ‘Land-based’ fuels would involve growing crops, subsequently heightening competition for land. Sustainable-aviation fuels are also much more expensive than conventional jet fuel.

There is no single technology or energy solution that will decarbonise the aviation industry. Nor is there one sector. Indeed, private sector and government must coordinate to create the required policy settings for sustainable aviation, for example, preventing an airline from flying unless 20% fuel is sustainable.

Admittedly, this requires massive infrastructure change. While we are waiting for this sector to mature, it is therefore important to maximise the multiple options available to us. How can we further invest in making high-speed trains more affordable? How could work policies support employees to take more time to travel sustainably?

Crucially, we must think about what this means for passengers. Pathways to sustainable aviation come with significant behaviour change. This could mean people being willing to pay 2-5% more to fly. Most likely, it will mean thinking twice before we fly.

This element of reduction may not sit well with frequent flyers, but we must remember that the privilege of aviation has never been evenly spread. While 89% global population hardly ever board an airplane, 1% people cause half of global aviation emissions. It is therefore untrue to assume that ‘most people fly’.

Many people are also unaware that emissions generated from commercial aviation are disproportionately due to short-haul flights, for example, Belfast to London. 95% carbon emissions are generated by plane distances under 500 miles. Simply thinking about how we could avoid short flights (opting for ferry/train) or making our trips longer and more worthwhile is a good place to start.

It is certainly interesting to think about what travel options will be available in the next 10 years. Indeed, there are a lot of questions to be answered in terms of what ‘next’ will look like.

However, what is clear is the need to blaze a trail towards the next phase of sustainable transport. We need to develop forms of transport that work for a low-carbon economy.

We need to harness the same pioneering spirit in an industry that first propelled us forward.