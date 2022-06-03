We’re getting a new kitchen and can’t keep our home in perfect order… I’m in that happy limbo of being shame-exempt
Orla Chennaoui
Remember when you were younger and dreamed of the freedom of being an adult? Can you still recall what adulthood meant to your repressed, frustrated teenage self? The details will have varied from fantasy to angst-ridden fantasy but I’m willing to bet my never-to-be-paid-off mortgage that it was a variation of the same, universal theme; doing what you want, when you want, how you want and with whom you want.