An Cailin Ciúin was the first Irish language film to be nominated for an Oscar

Last month Paris’s Irish Cultural Centre held a number of events to celebrate the Irish language. It was part of the centre’s festival of ideas. The centre’s director Nora Hickey M’Sichili told news channel France 24 that the event was to “enable our public to engage with contemporary Ireland and to discover current preoccupations, such as the renaissance of the Irish language.”