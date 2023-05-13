What I Believe: ‘I think God understands and welcomes our questions, our greyness, the limits of our human understanding’

I am 35, and I grew up in Geneva but returned to family roots to attend Queen’s University in Belfast where I studied French. My parents are Alan and Pauline., and my sister Claire-Lise is a nurse. I moved to Canterbury Christchurch for my postgraduate PGCE with Modern Foreign Languages before coming back to NI where I met and married Dan, a handsome historian from the Giant’s Causeway. We have two riotous and totally delicious boys (5 and 1). Tearfund is a global development charity working through local partners in over 50 of the world’s most poor countries, empowering whole communities to lift themselves out of poverty. I love my job managing our media and communications in Northern Ireland’