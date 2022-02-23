What is the future of higher education in the UK?

We may normally associate February 14 with Valentine’s Day, but this date took on a new meaning in 2022. This year, Valentine’s Day marked the beginning of 10 days of strike action in many UK universities.

This ‘beginning’ may be better understood as a ‘re-beginning’, as this will be the fifth time in four years that university staff have taken part in strikes and walkouts since 2018.

This year, 68 universities across the UK will take strike action, according to the University and College Union, which represents lecturers and academic staff. At least 50,000 staff are expected to strike over the next month, including staff at Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

Strike action undoubtedly presents many challenges for students. While universities remain open, some lectures and tutorials do not continue as normal. Lecturers also do not have to say in advance if they intend to strike.

Clearly, all of this is highly disruptive for students. Indeed, this sense of disruption may be pronounced this year since students have returned to lecture theatres after months of online learning. It is important not to dismiss individual anxieties, and to understand why many students feel frustrated, disappointed and even angry.

However, simply putting these strikes down to issues of pension, pay and workload will not quell opposition. Students are angry that their education has been disrupted when they are paying thousands of pounds in fees. They will not change their minds over an argument orientated around pensions.

It is both inaccurate and reductive to frame strikes as selfish action by academic staff at the expense of students’ education. Instead, we must reposition the discussion about strike action within the wider context of higher education.

We need to broaden our understanding of strike action to encompass issues of gender, class and race, as well as pay and pensions. We need to ask questions like, how are strikes intricately connected to the rise in student fees? How are strikes connected the marketisation of higher education? What do strikes tell us about the future of higher education in the UK?

Let’s take pensions as an example. Many people associate these strikes with pension cuts. This is not untrue. The union has reported that staff expect cuts of up to 35% to their pensions. An increasing number of teaching staff are also employed through insecure fixed-term contracts that often attract less pay. Notably, the most poorly paid academic staff in universities are graduate students who are considering a career in academia.

However, the motivation behind 10 days of strike action, including a five-day walkout, is much greater than pension cuts. To assume otherwise would mean over-simplifying a complex issue. Pensions cuts are a symptom of a systemic problem: the transformation of universities into profit-driven corporations. These same pension cuts have led to the tripling of tuition fees to £9,250 in Great Britain, as well as the deterioration of pay and working conditions for university staff.

Pension cuts are therefore more than ‘pension cuts’. Pension cuts trap teaching staff in vicious cycles of casual work, short-term teaching contracts or temporary research positions. Pension cuts cause unreasonable workloads for many academics. Unreasonable workloads affect the quality of time and attention that staff can provide to students. This, then, damages students’ experience.

We need to understand that, in the strike struggle, staff interests are therefore student interests. These strikes certainly give voice to academic staff, but they also open a space for students to confront and address problems in their own academic experience. Critically, solidarity between staff who are striking and the students supporting them suggests that this is already happening.

It is worth noting that there has been significant rise in levels of student support for strike action since 2018, according to National Union of Students.

As the student movement unites with staff to collectively re-imagine the future of higher education, levels of solidarity appear to have reached an all-time high.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have something to do with this. The pandemic exposed the cracks in the UK higher education system. After two years of isolation, increasing numbers of students therefore understand the important role that these strikes play in the “fight for the future of higher education”, as the union puts it.

This solidarity is perhaps the very thing that makes striking so disruptive. Partnerships between staff and students invite us to think beyond ‘business-as-usual’, and push beyond the limitations of what is possible. Intergenerational alliances formed at picket lines give a sense of what could be achieved. Daily picket support, like providing hot drinks to those on strike, also points to new models of learning, imagining and experimentation.

Picket lines literally become a physical and figurative space to think about what university could be, and what happens when we subvert institutional logic. What happens when we are governed by public good rather than profit?

Invariably, strike action will end in March, but these conversations about the future of higher education must continue. As picket lines are swapped for lecture theatres, we must not relegate visions of a more secure and just education system to the realm of impossibility.

We will continue to debate the inconvenient nature of these strikes over the upcoming weeks. But let’s not forget that teaching staff have a job worth protecting. More importantly, let’s start to imagine and create a higher education system worth striking over.