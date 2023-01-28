There is a question I’ve developed the habit of asking myself on a regular basis. Any time I’m faced with a half-important decision, or if I find a rare oasis of calm between the pleas of ‘Mummy, can we have a dog?’ and ‘Mummy, can you wipe my bum?’ I like to sit with it, and see what comes up. The question that is, not the kiddy poo. And admittedly, there isn’t much of a window for life philosophising with two young kids, but you steal your five minutes of hiding in the wardrobe where you can.

Back to the question, because it has become something of a guiding principle in my life, a way of holding myself to account, but also of visualising my ultimate best-case scenario. How can so much be contained in one, little interrogatory phrase? Well, you tell me, because here it is.

The question I repeatedly ask myself is: what would you do if you were 10 times braver? Just that. So simple, so complex, and so much contained within it that will tell you why you’re even asking it of yourself in the first place. Try it. Just take a moment now, if you can.

What would you do, how would you feel, what chance would you take in life, in love or in business, what kind of person would you be and how would that feel if you were 10 times braver?

The reason I find it so powerful is because of all the fears it unconsciously reveals. Fears we don’t even realise we’re carrying with us on a daily, lifelong basis. Fear of failure, fear of judgment, fear of standing out, fear of not being good enough. Each one of these is entirely valid, but each results in us living a smaller life, a quieter life, often a more frustrated, stressed, jealous life because of all the ways we could be living, ‘if only…’

Once you start realising that people will judge you regardless of what you do, you accept that you might as well be judged for a life you love as one you’re just putting up with. Once you accept that ‘failure’ is never an end point, only a step to a different version of success or happiness, it can no longer cripple you. Once you realise that this life will be over, whether we choose to live it to the full or not, it becomes easier to live a ‘braver’ life because really, it’s simply the one you were meant to live all along.

I appreciate this might be a bit heavy to digest with your Saturday morning toasted Veda and cup of tea, though I’m sure you’ve skipped to the TV section by now anyway if this isn’t your vibe.

But when someone asked me the same question, it changed how I looked at my life so completely that I felt a need to share it. Which is precisely what I’m planning to do, in a way that terrifies me.

And yes, the irony of that is a kicker.

As I sit with my own cup of tea in my kitchen, I’m putting the finishing touches to a new venture that was hopefully launched yesterday, by the time you read this. It’s a project called Ten Times Braver and is dedicated to helping people find their brave. Courage isn’t about changing your life completely at every turn, courage is knowing what and when it’s right to change, and when it’s right to keep things as they are for now.

It’s knowing how you want to live and finding the strength to see that through. It’s being kind in a world that can seem to reward the opposite, it’s letting go of jealousy so you can focus on your own story, it’s getting to the end of this life and, if you’re lucky enough, getting to look back and think, you know what? That was far from perfect, but it was how I wanted to do it. And that’s good for me.

So while I keep going with the TV presenting and sports journalism, I’m making more time for my own brave, so this will be my final column with the Belfast Telegraph. It has been a bigger joy than I could have hoped for to have space on these pages to share my rambling thoughts and chaotic life, and I am deeply grateful for anyone who has persevered beyond even the first paragraph.

You can still find me on Instagram on @sportsorla and I would be thrilled if anyone fancied following my new journey at @tentimesbraver. Otherwise I’ll hopefully see you at a bike race, or for a swim at Porstewart Strand some time soon. A freezing cold swim, that is. If you’re feeling brave enough.