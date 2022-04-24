When people are rude to hospitality staff my reaction is whatever’s the next level up from a full-body cringe

There are some questions, asked of celebrities, that are beloved of weekend newspaper supplements. Among them are: who would be your dream dinner-party guests? (Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Dolly Parton, duh.) Another is: what trait do you most deplore in others? That’s an easy one. When people are rude to staff in bars, cafés and restaurants, my reaction is whatever’s the next level up from a full-body cringe. A part of my soul dies and, with it, any affection I ever had for that particular person.