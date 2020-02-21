When united Ireland dawns, and dawn it will, it will do so on tidal wave of emotion... and not a pile of dry statistics or percentages

The price of Sinn Fein entering a coalition government in Dublin will be a firm commitment to a unity referendum by potential partners, says Tom Kelly

In the past three years there has been a range of opinion polls suggesting that support for a united Ireland within the Northern Ireland population is anything between 13% and 48%. Likewise, polls have suggested the support for a united Ireland among the Republic's voters is anything between 60% and 80%.

And, to my mind, so what? Only one poll will eventually count: the ballot box.

I tend to agree with the late Christopher Hitchens: "Opinion polls are a device for influencing public opinion, not measuring it. Crack that one and it all makes sense."

Rather than take opinion polls on the issue of a new Ireland - which I believe is still quite a way off - let us deal with some facts.

Political unionism has been in decline for over 10 years, artificially uplifted by some electoral blips. Peter Robinson saw this coming. Jitters about talking about it will not make it go away.

In recent elections unionism got marginally more votes than nationalism. But the electoral tide is not with unionism.

Unionism is no longer a dominant force in the citadel of Belfast. It does not command a majority within the Assembly. Its 40-year stranglehold in European elections was broken in 2019. And, now, Northern Ireland returns more non-unionists than unionists to Westminster.

Of course, this is caveated by the presence of the genial Stephen Farry as MP for North Down. Alliance may regard itself as agnostic on the issue of the Union, but it's highly unlikely that the overwhelming numbers of unionist voters in North Down share that agnosticism. The unionists of the Gold Coast are just too sniffy and independent-minded to vote for a DUP MP.

So, at best it is a score draw between unionist and non-unionist representation at Westminster. Whatever way one looks at it, the tide is ebbing away.

With the notable exception of Mike Nesbitt, the response of unionism to this decline has taken two approaches: ostrich, like the DUP/UUP (ignore or deny and it will go away); or sabre-rattling (scaremonger, instilling fear and anger) by the TUV and fringe loyalists.

Political unionism has wasted nearly 100 years by failing to sell the benefits of remaining within the United Kingdom, benefits which now look much less attractive under the Johnson/Cummings axis.

The DUP had to be dragged like a dead rhino into acceptance of mainstream British social legislation. None of this foot-dragging was lost on a younger generation. The DUP have been more "ourselves alone" than Sinn Fein in outlook.

Sinn Fein, for its part, blows hot and cold with opinion polls. Their success in the Republic has buoyed them. The loss of Foyle to the SDLP has been ameliorated.

The smarter response to abstentionism is to allow the SDLP to represent nationalist constituencies at Westminster, while Sinn Fein continue to reap the electoral benefits at local government and Assembly level.

Sinn Fein may not get into government this time in Dail Eireann, but it is inevitable that they will in the future.

When this occurs the DUP will feel 10 times the level of discomfort nationalists felt over the DUP 'confidence and supply' agreement with the Conservatives.

The price of Sinn Fein entering a coalition government will be a firm commitment by potential partners to a unity referendum. Such a referendum is likely to occur in 2025. Far enough away not to spook unionists and close enough to give Sinn Fein something to pursue.

The fact that the gift of a referendum is within the remit of the British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is a safety net for unionism, but continued refusal to grant a referendum would fuel nationalist demands, just as it does in Scotland.

And, to be fair, British Governments for over 200 years have excelled in fuelling the growth of nationalism in Ireland and elsewhere!

There is an ironic inevitability to a new Ireland. Sammy Wilson, Gregory Campbell, Jim Allister and others may dismiss the prospect of an united Ireland, but it is their style of political debate and narrative for unionism which propels the argument for unity.

They can hole up in Larne, Coleraine or Ballymena, but the reality of the future is unfolding beyond their bunkers.

Quite simply, political unionism failed and continues to fail to make the majority of Catholics/nationalists in Northern Ireland feel like stakeholders.

In fact, their belligerence may have even helped rehabilitate the perception of the general public towards some hardline republicans in the Assembly.

Unionists have it in their gift to prolong the life of Northern Ireland as an entity by not only embracing a more diverse and pluralist society, but by contributing to it.

Perhaps a dynamic between Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill will change that, but no one is hopeful.

Similarly, Sinn Fein will remain toxic even to the most liberal of unionists when they see party members working up a steam over the actions of the RIC 100 years ago, but not about the murder of Paul Quinn a mere 12 years ago.

In truth most nationalists - north and south - take a pragmatic approach to the prospect of an united Ireland. They would probably paraphrase St Augustine: Lord, give me an all Ireland, but not just yet.

The shape, format and timing for an new Ireland does not weigh heavily among many nationalists, certainly not ahead of matters relating to healthcare, education and economic well-being.

That said, the aspiration for an unified Ireland is always there, not far from the surface. It's carried in the heart, from one generation to another. This aspiration will never be caught by any opinion poll. It is part of the DNA.

The trigger will come from the heart.

Warren Buffet recently said: "A public opinion poll is no substitute for thought." This is the challenge for the leaders in both unionism and nationalism: where are the thinkers, shapers and the sculptors of any new Ireland?

Nationalists cannot prescribe for a new Ireland without dialogue with unionists. Unionism cannot find security in Northern Ireland without meaningful outreach to nationalists.

The marking of Northern Ireland's creation in 2021 will be a litmus test for unionists and nationalists alike.

It could be more wake than birthday party, as sensitivity is often rendered redundant when tribes are given an opportunity for a slice of sectarian coat-trailing.

A new Ireland may not be what some nationalists envisage or unionists fear. At face value, the structures may not be so different to now. Stormont may even co-exist within the Republic.

But one thing is for sure, when a new Ireland occurs, it will be on a tidal wave of emotion, not statistics or percentages in opinion polls.

Tom Kelly is a political commentator and writer