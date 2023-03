Better that they replace tension with trust and repair ties with No 10

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson has threatened to bring down Stormont over the NI Protocol

Two questions have preoccupied unionism since 1972, when Edward Heath’s Conservative government closed down the Northern Ireland Parliament: why do successive UK governments betray them; and why do successive UK governments seem to prioritise addressing nationalist concerns (particularly Sinn Fein’s) over unionist concerns?