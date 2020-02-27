Wherever Northern Ireland's future is eventually decided, the one place it won't be is in Belfast

The key decisions in our history have always been taken out of our hands - and it'll be no different this time, says Don Anderson

Brexit has thrown the reunification of Ireland into sharp relief. Polls fall among us like autumn leaves and with almost as many hues, though most agree that attitudes to the border have changed and are continuing to change.

The latest LucidTalk poll puts the pro-UK vote at 46.8%, pro-re-unification at 45.4%. Taking out the "don't knows" gives unionism a little over 50%.

That's still too close for comfort in the unionism camp. They can take solace in stating that the only polls that really matter are from ballot boxes.

But how important are polls - or even elections - here? What effect do they have, one way or another? Fundamentally, does the opinion of the people of Northern Ireland - or even the whole of Ireland - matter?

Perhaps not as much as we tend to think. It can be argued that the people of the island of Ireland have not been master of their own destiny at important points in their history - and that this applies equally to the people of Northern Ireland.

Let's start at the beginning - not 1690, but December 1918. This is when modern Ireland begins, with the massive victory of Sinn Fein in the first properly democratic general election in the country. It was properly democratic because, in February of that year, a new Westminster Act gave the vote to all men over 21 and to women over 30, subject to a property qualification (it was, indeed, a different age).

Sinn Fein won 73 seats and the unionists 26, mostly from the parts that eventually became the breakaway Northern Ireland.

Old Sinn Fein was a nationalist party, pure and simple, then, with no paramilitary associations. Its ground-shaking victory lay in the fact that the Sinn Fein members would not take their seats at Westminster, but in a Dail in Dublin, yet to be formed. De Valera, the nationalist leader, then called on London to recognise the majority will of the Irish people. He also demanded that the unionists of Ulster do the same.

That didn't happen. London decided, after a bitter military struggle in Ireland, to partition the island, something not wanted either north or south. Thus, the will of the Irish majority was discounted, setting a pattern which may still be operating.

With the passing of time, the small unionist minority in the south were persuaded, by and large, to become Irish; the nationalists in the north were not persuaded, by and large, to become British.

For the next half-century, there was an uneasy standstill until the acquiescence of nationalists to Northern Ireland politics began to evaporate in the late Sixties, early Seventies, prompting considerable civil unrest and deaths, such as Bloody Sunday, which shook politicians in London.

This was not fully appreciated by the unionist government in Stormont. The Ulster premier, Brian Faulkner, nipped over to Downing Street in March 1972 with Senator Jack Andrews for what they thought was a consultation. But the Conservative Prime Minister, Edward Heath, was in no consultative mood. He told the dumb-struck visitors that Westminster was to take over law and order in the province.

The unionist government immediately resigned en bloc and that was the end of majority rule at Stormont. Once again, a pivotal decision had been taken outside Ireland. What the Northern Ireland majority wanted was neither here nor there.

Move forward to 1985 and the Anglo-Irish Agreement, which for the first time gave the Dublin government an advisory role in the affairs of Northern Ireland.

The unionist majority vehemently opposed and mounted a wave of protests, including a huge, 100,000-strong gathering in central Belfast. Unionist majority council offices were festooned in 'Ulster Says No' banners. UUP MPs resigned to force re-election on the issue. To no avail. The decision had been taken in London and Dublin and unionist opposition was bulldozed aside.

When it came to the Belfast Agreement in 1998, it was copper-fastened with a very favourable vote from both sides of the border.

Seemingly, therefore, popular assent in Ireland was being restored.

However, unwittingly it had within in its pages provisions that could yet prise Northern Ireland if not eventually out of the Union altogether, then further to the margins of that Union.

When this agreement was assembled, Brexit wasn't on any political horizon, so it was signed by the UK and Ireland as partners in an EU which had benignly caused the border to practically disappear.

Now, divergence from EU norms is likely in trade, policies and politics - and the Irish border is to become an EU border.

Boris Johnson, the man leading the UK in this endeavour, is on record as stating that, in EU negotiations which will be difficult enough even without the Belfast Agreement, he will not "allow the tail to wag the dog". Ireland is the tail and the quotation must mean that opinion in this small part of the UK will not derail his grand project.

If Boris was a lone voice within his party, his view might be of lesser importance. But there are indications that his perspective on Ireland's effect upon British politics has lingered in Conservative thought for a long time.

Remember: it was a Conservative government that removed the old Stormont with the flourish of a pen. Dominic Lawson is the journalist son of a Conservative grandee and one-time editor of the Sunday Telegraph, a Conservative newspaper, and of the Spectator magazine, which very broadly supports a Conservative view.

In a recent article for the Sunday Times, entitled "A united Ireland is the secret Tory dream", he quoted Sir Patrick Mayhew, Northern Ireland Secretary of State in the mid Nineties, speaking to the German newspaper Die Zeit in 1993: "The province costs £3bn a year - £3bn for a million-and-a-half people. For us, there is no strategic, or economic, interest at stake... the quest for a united Ireland is perfectly legitimate, but without the violence... People think we don't want to let Northern Ireland (leave) the United Kingdom. If I'm completely honest, (we'd do it) with pleasure."

Updating that £3bn, it is not widely known that it costs the UK more to support Northern Ireland than it did to be in the EU.

But that fact is known in Downing Street and Sir Patrick's sentiments are alive and well today in the Carlton Club.

What is the upshot? The future of Northern Ireland will be decided by the big players and they are in London, Brussels and Dublin, not in tiny Northern Ireland.

That's the blunt lesson of history.

Don Anderson is a writer and broadcaster. He is the author of 14 May Days: The Inside Story Of The Loyalist Strike Of 1974 (Dublin: Gill & Macmillan, 1994)