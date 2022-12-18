Whether Enoch Burke is right or wrong is beside the point – How long are we going to keep him locked up in jail?

Enoch Burke is escorted in to the Bridewell garda station in Dublin last September. Photo: Collins Courts

Enoch Burke’s refusal to grab the olive branch that was extended to him by the courts last week will only confirm his most fervent critics’ opinion that the jailed teacher is entirely the author of his own misfortune.

He’s in prison for contempt of court after refusing to agree to not return to the school where he taught and from which he was excluded for objecting to calling a student who identifies as “non-binary” (that is, neither male nor female) as “they” rather than “she”.

All he has to do, it has been said all along, is promise not to go back there and he would immediately be free.

That’s correct, of course. He could do that. Arguably, he should.

For more than three months now, he has demonstrated his willingness to stand up for his principles.

There would be no shame in agreeing to draw a line under it all.

But he clearly has no intention of doing so, and last week made it equally clear he has no intention of going along with a proposal that would have seen him temporarily released from Mountjoy Prison on the grounds that schools will be closed over Christmas anyway.

Most people probably would have seized on that legal compromise in order to spend some time at home with their loved ones; but Burke says he has no interest in playing a judicial game, describing it as an “insult to justice”.

Whether he is right or wrong about that is beside the point. The moral dilemma remains exactly the same.

He is, after all, not the only character in this story. It’s also about us, and our values. At some point, we’ll have to decide how long we’re willing to see him languish behind bars.

A year? Ten years? The rest of his natural life? Burke says he’s willing to stay there until he dies, which, being a young man, one would sincerely hope would not be for a long time.

Presumably, most people, including those who find his views otherwise monstrous, agree this would be unconscionable and tyrannical.

Great. Now we’re getting somewhere. It’s all about negotiating how long is appropriate. So let’s do that.

And since we’ve embarked on that path, let’s also have a broader debate about the use of contempt of court. As it stands, contempt of court is largely a feature of common law systems such as India’s and Ireland’s, which are based on the colonial UK model.

There are two kinds. Criminal contempt is for instances where a person has, for example, disrupted the smooth operation of the court by shouting out or, more seriously, interfering with witnesses.

That law is punitive. It punishes you for what you’ve done.

The second kind, the one for which Enoch Burke’s freedom has been taken away, is civil contempt, and that comes into force when an individual refuses to agree to be bound by an order of that same court.

This is coercive in that it’s designed to compel you into behaving in a certain way in future.

Ultimately, the idea derives from kingship, in which “the headman must be obeyed”. It was then transferred into law as other institutions took on that role “to protect their own dignity and supremacy”.

Plenty of countries manage in the absence of such a law without falling into anarchy, and there have been many suggestions going back years that the law on contempt is, as one ruling put it, “notoriously complex and stubbornly resistant to judicial clarification”.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly asked for such clarification.

Many have argued that civil contempt should be done away with completely because jailing a person for something that hasn’t happened yet, and may never happen, tips the balance too far against the individual and in favour of the State.

That is the dilemma we face with regard to Enoch Burke.

Most people, though, seem fine with using arbitrary power to break his will, just because they don’t like him or what he stands for, and don’t want to give any credence to his argument that the State is acting outrageously and he won’t endorse the abuse by gratefully accepting its bounteous mercy over Christmas.

Can any decent human being really be comfortable with such cruelty?

​It’s worth remembering that, when the so-called Rossport Five were locked up after refusing to guarantee they wouldn’t interfere with construction work on a gas pipeline project in Co Mayo, they were supported by many high-profile political figures in the Dáil.

It was the same when veteran anti- war campaigner Margaretta D’Arcy was jailed for three months in 2013 at the age of 79 for refusing to sign a pledge to stay out of unauthorised zones at Shannon Airport where US warplanes were being refuelled. She was visited in prison by the President’s wife, Sabina Higgins, and by then Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

Protests were held at the Spire in Dublin to support a woman who had, as the posters put it, been jailed “by the Irish State for peaceful protest”. That was supported by Richard Boyd Barrett TD and People Before Profit.

The following year, anti-water charges protesters were jailed for refusing to agree to stay 20 metres away from contractors installing meters.

There were protests in their support every Saturday outside Mountjoy Prison, at which Paul Murphy TD, among others, spoke. Many decried the sentences as politically motivated.

There has been no similar outcry from the usual suspects in defence of Enoch Burke’s right to take a stand. What’s the difference?

Using contempt of court to stop the possibility of future disobedience is always, as one legal writer puts it, “aimed at a resisting will”.

The trigger for that resistance should not alter or dilute one’s respect for basic democratic principles.

Still, those who claim to be anti-establishment shrug complacently, happy that Burke’s basic rights shouldn’t count because his face doesn’t fit.

It’s hard to imagine anything more illiberal than that, and it proves Burke right when he says his imprisonment is, at root, really about his moral conviction that those who think the idea you can change sex is absurd and dangerous should not be required to go along with a fiction just because the State is allowing trans advocates to push radical gender ideologies on to children in the name of “tolerance”.

If he was protesting about anything else, Enoch Burke would be a poster boy for civil liberties. Instead, he’s smeared as Public Enemy No 1.

Whether hero or villain, we’re still going to have to decide as a society how long we intend to keep him behind bars. He’ll have to be released at some point. That decision won’t get easier by being indefinitely delayed.