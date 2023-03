Proposal: from far left Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Billy Hutchinson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister at Stormont. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Unionist pacts, accommodations, alliances, understandings. It wouldn’t be a proper election without such calls, followed by the backlash, would it? But will Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s love-bombing of Doug Beattie and Jim Allister work?