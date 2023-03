To invoke it in wrong circumstances could even make the problems worse, write Katy Hayward and David Phinnemore

Problematic: The early days following Brexit have not been plain sailing, with additional checks and controls for the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, told Westminster yesterday that his Government "will have no hesitation in invoking Article 16" of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol "if there are problems that we believe are disproportionate" in its operation.