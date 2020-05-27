Why coronavirus tracing app needs privacy safeguards

The app should only be used for health purposes and should be subject to independent oversight, argues Les Allamby

In December 2016 Professor Joe Cannataci, the UN Special Rapporteur for privacy in the digital age, spoke at the launch of the NI Human Rights Commission's annual statement in Belfast. He started by asking how many in the audience were in favour of electronically tagging and tracking the whole population aged 12 years and over. No one put their hands up.