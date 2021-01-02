Why I resolve to keep appreciating the lovely little things in life this new year

Kerry’s new year’s resolutions include exploring more of our own local beauty spots like Downhill on the north coast

Kerry McLean

I'm not into big nights out. I used to be when I was younger, when I'd have happily danced the night away and continued through until lunchtime the next day, given half a chance. But age and having three children who were all bad sleepers as babies has knackered me and I have to confess I'm happier dancing around the kitchen in my jammies than getting dolled up for a night out on the tiles. Which is why I surprised myself this New Year's Eve by feeling a little downhearted at the thought of not being able to get out and about to celebrate the start of a brand new, hopefully much improved, year.