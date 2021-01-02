Why I resolve to keep appreciating the lovely little things in life this new year

I'm not into big nights out. I used to be when I was younger, when I'd have happily danced the night away and continued through until lunchtime the next day, given half a chance. But age and having three children who were all bad sleepers as babies has knackered me and I have to confess I'm happier dancing around the kitchen in my jammies than getting dolled up for a night out on the tiles. Which is why I surprised myself this New Year's Eve by feeling a little downhearted at the thought of not being able to get out and about to celebrate the start of a brand new, hopefully much improved, year.