The oath of allegiance ends “So help me God.” Ironically, this is exactly how I feel about the state of Great Britain right now.

I was a Brownie Guide, back in 1981. Charles and Diana were engaged and the royal wedding was huge. I liked the ring and I liked the dress – and at school, we designed stamps and souvenir plates and laid plans to marry the first-born son so we could be princesses too (although apparently a 12-year age gap didn’t work that way round).